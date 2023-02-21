Sustainability must be ensured along the entire value chain. This is because the priority of companies today is to convey a sustainable identity to their customers, shareholders and the market. To do this, they need to have accurate and objective information on all the suppliers that contribute to their business.

We are not talking about the near future, but about the present. It already happens that a company asks its suppliers to account for their sustainability. From the smallest manufacturer of a component to the logistics partner, everyone must be able to measure and demonstrate their impact on the environment and society. And if that doesn’t happen, the customer could be forced to make another choice. It is a point of no return, dictated by an objective need – the impact of industrial production on the planet – but also by community and global standards, and by consumer attitudes.





In this regard, technology is doubly involved, both as the backbone of any business, but also because it is more responsible than other sectors for what is happening to our planet. And the Data Center is the technological infrastructure most under scrutiny. In the increasingly widespread view of service, a client company entrusts its entire IT to a third party supplier. He, who provides the so-called managed services, will be asked about the sustainability of his physical structure and, in turn, he will ask his technology suppliers (servers, storage, networking) and everything that gravitates around a Data Center to account , primarily energy management systems.

What metrics to consider

Providing objective data on sustainability is not easy. And it is the primary challenge of those who make an IT infrastructure available to customers. Furthermore, the metrics to be used, the best known being the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) index, are different and not yet fully standardized and recognized.

Schneider Electric knows about power and centers. Undisputed leader of the sector, the company has produced a document – Guide to environmental sustainability metrics for Data Centers”, in which order is put about what is relevant in the analysis of the sustainability of the places where the digital transformation of companies “happens”.





Schneider Electric’s white paper answers the questions that emerge from two studies commissioned by the company to 451 Research and Forrester, in total about 3,000 contributions were collected from the heads of the largest cloud providers and colocation service providers and from IT professionals active in companies of various segments and of different sizes, all over the world.

In particular, the study by 451 Research, which involved 1,150 medium and large companies worldwide, highlighted a difference between perception and reality. The assessment of the maturity of the sustainability process given by almost half of the respondents (48%) is not in line with the answers given to other questions on the subject. Forrester’s study, on the other hand, focused on colocation involving more than a thousand decision makerand in this context it emerged that 73% of organizations have declared that sustainability is the number 2 priority for their business, but only 33% have created a strategic plan about it.

The five categories for sustainability

The interesting Schneider Electric document identified 23 key metrics for data center operators, divided into five categories, and the 17 most relevant reference frameworks/standards for the purpose of defining, reporting and certifying objectives. All of this, commensurate with the position on the path of sustainability (initial, intermediate or advanced) in which you find yourself and which you want to aim for.





It starts with Energy. According to some estimates, data center energy consumption represents 1-2% of global use, and is the largest resource used in these contexts. Furthermore, a data center is a constantly evolving structure: the resources used grow, the energy required grows. The indication is clear, one must be able to use – even with local production – renewable energy and demonstrate maximum efficiency.

You must be prepared to provide an accurate indication of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Emissions reporting, made possible thanks to specific application tools, often already integrated within the technological solutions, is the second essential element according to the Schneider Electric document.

Again, it is essential to think about the dissipation of heat produced by computer equipment. Evaporative cooling techniques are the most common heat dissipation solutions in Data Centers. But they require huge amounts of water. Research by the Uptime Institute has shown that a 1 MW data center using traditional evaporative cooling methods consumes approximately 25 million gallons of water annually. In addition, the United Nations World Water Development report showed that the use of water for electricity generation is 4 times greater than the use of water to be charged for on-site cooling needs. In summary, the data center is heavily responsible for using local water resources. Therefore, it is essential to set up water recycling systems and adopt technological solutions that limit consumption.

The construction of a data center generates significant volumes of waste. Their reduction and, above all, the reuse and recycling of materials become priorities in the design phase, but also during the entire life cycle of the structure. Finally, according to Schneider Electric, it is essential to measure the impact of the Data Center on the territory and its biodiversity. For example, for data centers with dedicated solar/wind farms, the impact can be significant. Its measurement is common in industries such as mining, but is new for places that host technological infrastructure.

Finally, Schneider Electric indicates the 17 main standards associated with each of the 23 key metrics identified. These are initiatives, frameworks or standards which, although not imposed, represent the best objective references for setting up a strategy for the sustainability of a Data Center and can help set up a concrete and measurable path – which can be further explored by consulting the document.