How to migrate and modernize applications with confidence

The biggest challenge in a digital transformation project is the migration and modernization of applications. A data driven economy is necessarily app driven, because data is generated by applications. It is the applications that allow you to manage the relationship with customers, and it is through the applications that the company processes and the activities of the employees are regulated, and therefore the business.

Confirmation comes from VMware’s Market Insights Report, which found that 91% of companies have application migration and modernization as their priority. Migration understood as the transfer and transformation of so-called legacy applications to cloud services once they reside in corporate data centers. This activity is necessary to protect the TCO of the application architecture which, although it is no longer suitable for modern cloud environments, a company cannot afford to eliminate overnight. By modernization, on the other hand, we mean the revision of applications to make them more performing, more usable and, above all, more secure in distributed environments such as multiclouds.

The two activities are integrated into a single project and are particularly demanding, because client companies often do not have the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with them. It is therefore advisable to rely on a specialized IT partner who, in concert with the right vendor, takes charge of the entire project, from the architecture design phase to maintenance. This is because the new concept of application services provides for continuous, dynamic, fluid updating that does not impact operations. And for any modification, update or correction to the application infrastructure, the qualified partner must be ready.

The key role of an IT partner

“Identifying the right strategy for application modernization is complex – says Andrea Ricchiuto, CEO of TAI SOLUTIONS – and partners play a key role in supporting companies in identifying the ideal solutions and path to bring together the teams responsible for business with those involved in application development, thus improving the developer experience and accompanying companies towards an app-driven approach”.

TAI SOLUTIONS defines itself as a next-gen system integrator. In other words, a partner capable of designing, developing and managing sustainable and future-proof IT processes, infrastructures and applications. TAI SOLUTIONS has been working on VMware solutions for years in the development of innovation and digital transformation projects.

In the migration and modernization of applications, the first approach involves the fundamental consultancy activity. We start from an analysis of the existing architecture with the aim, as far as possible, of protecting the investment, but above all the user experience. Having to interface at the same time

with the internal technicians, with those who will use the new services and with the business managers, the partner must demonstrate that they have broad skills, in development but also in the management of business processes.

IT partners like TAI SOLUTIONS can ultimately create added value by breaking down silos – barriers of incommunicability – between developer and infrastructure teams, as they say, thanks to their technical expertise and professional advice.

Choosing the right platform

Once the new architecture has been designed, it’s time to take action by intervening with the right solutions. There is one name for migration and modernization of applications on cloud environments: Kubernetes. It is defined as a platform for managing containerized workloads and (application) services. In practice, it is the control room from which the application review is set up, as well as being the cloud-based service management tool that companies will use once the migration has taken place.

It is an extremely powerful tool and universally recognized as the best for projects of this type. Again according to a very valuable VMware survey – The state of Kubernetes 2022 – which involved around 800 company technicians, the main advantages of using Kubernetes remain the best use of resources (59%) and the simplification of application maintenance and upgrades (49%).

Since Kubernetes was born as an open source platform, it is natively prepared to be customized and further improved. And so has VMware with VMware Tanzu for Kubernetes Operations. A platform that is widely demonstrating to simplify the distribution and management of applications built on Kubernetes, thanks to a very rich portfolio of tools and additional features perfect for developing and managing a modern enterprise-class container infrastructure in multicloud environments.

A final observation concerns safety. Again according to the VMware report, for respondents the most important tools and features for using Kubernetes in production are data security, protection and encryption. Why enterprise IT specialists show they are concerned about security in Kubernetes. “It is above all in relation to data security that a Kubernetes platform should be chosen – concludes Brega of TAI SOLUTIONS –, in this regard, VMware Tanzu for Kubernetes Operations is proving to be an absolute guarantee”.

