Don’t want your boss/partner/friend to use tracking apps such as “Bingyou” to track your real location? Too busy at work and no time to go out to play games linked to GPS positioning like “Pokémon GO”? Want to meet new friends from different counties and countries through GPS-based dating software?No problem, these can be relied on iPhone /iPad positioning modification software，create a virtual locationto achieve the purpose.

This time I want to share MockGo, a third party launched by the Foneazy team iOS Location Editing Toolno jailbreak, less risk, simple and fast can help iPhone GPS positioning modification to any position on the earth, there are very interestingJoystick free travel modeso that Pokémon GO players can directly “remote control” the iPhone to shuttle through the streets and alleys, and go up mountains and seas to catch treasures!

Let’s take a look at the useful and interesting features of this software with Apple fans~

Foneazy MockGo: Complete iPhone positioning modification and simulate path free movement with one click

The operation interface and steps of Foneazy MockGo are very simple and easy to understand, and it supports multiple languages ​​including traditional Chinese. Basically, it can be used easily and quickly without spending much time on research and testing. In addition, it also provides a variety of movement modes, allowing users to freely plan various virtual movement paths. Simply put, as long as you sit at home and move your fingers, the iPhone/iPad will automatically run around “on the map”.

Seeing this, do friends who love “Pokémon GO” understand something? That’s right, MockGo can also be regarded as a super powerful Pokémon plug-in~

Important modes and functions of MockGo:

transfer mode : Quickly switch GPS positioning to the specified location. two point mode : Move between the start point and the end point. multipoint mode : Set multiple moving paths with different positioning sequences. Joystick direct control movement : Use the virtual joystick to directly control the positioning and movement of the iPhone. Support for importing GPX path files 。



Other useful features of MockGo:

cooldown timer : It is specially designed for gamers to predict the safe time interval for the next jump positioning. Pause/resume movement at any time: You can pause, resume or terminate the movement at any time during the movement. Customized moving speed: from walking to car moving speed, up to 108 km/hr. speed random function : Automatically change the movement speed by 30% every 5 seconds, making the simulated movement more natural. Save history: The set address will be recorded and saved for next use. Simultaneously connect up to 5 iOS devices 。 Support up to the latest iOS system. Both Mac and Windows are supported.

What should I pay attention to when using the iPhone location modification tool?

Before starting to use iPhone location modification tools like MockGo, there are a few important things to remind readers and friends:

After use, on the iOS deviceAll apps or functions related to GPS positioning will be affectedincluding FB/IG and other social software check-in, Google Maps navigation, weather information, Find My iPhone function, playing games, taking pictures, sports and health information, etc. Once the iPhone positioning has been modified by software,The positioning will stop at the last modified position, even if the device is moved in reality, the positioning will not move accordingly。（ The actual positioning can be restored after rebooting ） Changing GPS location is not the same as VPN (changing IP location)domain-restricted network behaviors cannot be performed.

At the same time, it must be specially stated that although this article shares iPhone positioning modification tools such as MockGo to solve the GPS positioning problems encountered by some users, it does notNo promotional intentionplease solve the problem and pleaseConsider timing and frequencyand most importantlyDo not use illegally(such as home isolation or home quarantine positioning falsification).

How to complete the iPhone modification and positioning in one second, and quickly simulate the path freely?

Then I will share the various functions and screenshots of Foneazy MockGo, and teach readers step by step how to modify the iPhone location and use steps of each mode. This article uses the Mac version of MockGo, and the test phone is iPhone 11 Pro (iOS 16).

Advance preparation

Install and launch【Foneazy MockGo】on your computer.

Connect the iPhone to the computer with a transmission cable. Select iPhone and press 【Done】.

※ If necessary, please[trust]the computer on the iPhone and enter the screen password lock. Check[Disclaimer]on the main screen and press[Start].

When the map screen appears on the main screen, it means that the iPhone has been successfully connected. The iPhone location displayed at the beginning is not the actual location, but it does not affect subsequent use.

Transmission mode: One-click completion of iPhone modification and positioning

Click the[Transfer Mode]icon in the upper right corner of the main screen. Choose a destination location. You can directly click on the map, or enter[address/coordinates/landmark]in the upper left corner to search. Press 【Move Here】, and then you will see the iPhone location immediately jump to the target location.

※ important! Advice to Pokémon players:

Before using “Transfer Mode”, please[Turn off iPhone positioning function]>[Close the game app]>[Restart iPhone]>[Start using “Transfer Mode”]which can reduce the risk of “being captured”.

MockGo has a built-in cooling timer. It is recommended to follow the estimated safe time interval of the timer on the screen and wait for the countdown to complete before proceeding to the next positioning switch.

It is recommended to focus on “two-point mode”, “multi-point mode” and “Joystick direct control movement” when playing games, and try to avoid short-term long-distance jumps. For detailed operation methods of other modes, please continue to read the tutorial below.

Two-point mode: freely move back and forth between any two points

Click the[Two Dot Mode]icon in the upper right corner. Choose a destination location. You can directly click on the map, or enter[address/coordinates/landmark]in the upper left corner to search. Press[Move here].

Set【Number of Cycles】and 【Movement Speed】.

※ Check[Random Mode]to automatically change the movement speed by 30% every 5 seconds when moving later. Press[Start]and the iPhone positioning will start to move on the map according to the planned virtual route.



In the “two-point mode”, MockGo will help users automatically plan to walk on the real road, which is very convenient for gamers. In addition, the movement speed can be adjusted at any time during movement.

Multi-point mode: move sequentially between multiple target positions

Click the[Multipoint Mode]icon in the upper right corner. Select the different destinations one after the other. You can directly click on the map, or enter[address/coordinates/landmark]in the upper left corner to search. Press[Move here].

Set【Number of Cycles】and 【Movement Speed】.

※ Check[Random Mode]to automatically change the movement speed by 30% every 5 seconds when moving later. Press[Start]and the iPhone positioning will start to move on the map according to the planned virtual route.



In the “multi-point mode”, it will not automatically walk on the real road, so you can set more landing points when planning the route, and try to walk on the real road to get closer to the actual moving situation. In addition, the movement speed can be adjusted at any time during movement.

Joystick direct control movement: use the joystick to instantly control iPhone free travel super fun!

In “Transfer Mode”You can use the mouse to click the virtual[joystick]in the lower left corner of the main screen to instantly control the mobile positioning of the iPhone.The keyboard can also be easily operated with the up, down, left, and right keys (or WSDA). The functions of the virtual joystick buttons are as follows:

Center start/stop button: Press it to start moving continuously at the set speed and direction. Up and down direction keys: control forward and backward, press to move a certain distance. Left and right arrow keys: adjust the left/right direction of movement by a large margin. Outer dial: finely adjust the direction of movement.



You can set the moving speed at the bottom (it can be adjusted at any time while moving), and you can also operate the turntable at any time during the moving process to control the moving direction.

How to pause the movement while moving?

After the iPhone positioning starts to move on the map according to the planned route, if you want to pause the movement to go to the bathroom to answer the phone, just click the[Green Little Man]icon on the right, and then press[Pause].

Not satisfied after reading the graphic sharing above? Let’s take a look at the official demonstration video:

How to restore the real location after modifying the iPhone GPS location?

If you want to restore the iPhone location to the actual GPS location is also very simple, just putdevice rebootThat’s it. You can also choose to exit first, and then click[Restart Device]to automatically restart the iPhone/iPad.

