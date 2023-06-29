How to mute WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers? Just a few taps

Among the novelties of 2023, Meta has introduced the possibility of silencing calls on WhatsApp through a substantial privacy update that involves unknown numbers and, more specifically, spam.

With this new feature it has finally become possible to mute incoming calls from unknown numbers even when it is being used WhatsApp as a platform, making the green app even more functional in countering the phenomenon of “wild” calls.

To mute calls, first you need to make sure your app is up-to-date latest version (especially after June 2023).

At this point, all you have to do is unlock the phone, open WhatsApp and press the three dots arranged vertically, located in the upper right corner. A drop-down menu will open for you to choose from Settings.

Now select the item Privacy and scroll to Calls. Once in the submenu, you will find as the only option “Mute calls from unknown numbers“. At this point the game is done.

As the company explains in describing the new feature, “calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, but will appear in the Calls tab and in your notifications“. To find out more, we refer you to the information page of the service.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in discovering some other curiosities about the messaging application, this is why the last access on WhatsApp does not appear, which can happen due to a particular option.

