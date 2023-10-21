How to obtain the Spid: what it is, how to request it and the costs

Acronym for Public Digital Identity System, it is a computer code that allows the identification of a person or company to the online services of the Public Administration from smartphones, PCs and tablets.

What is Spid

Lo Spid it is a virtual identity; physically it is made up of a username and password that allow access. Since 2021, both private citizens and professionals have owned it, and it gives the possibility of accessing Public Administration services such as requesting INPS vouchers or certificates, checking pension status, completing and sending documents to the Revenue Agency, enrolling in school or accessing teaching rankings.

For levels 1 and 2 I do Spid is free. Level 2 corresponds to two-factor authentication: in addition to the password there is the addition of a PIN which is different every time you log in. It can also be used for digital signatures but after registering and uploading all the required documents. The sharing of personal data is protected by privacy.

How to obtain the Spid: what documents to have

The Spid can be requested by Italian citizens starting from the age of 18. You can choose and register in one of 10 identity provider (digital identity managers) who are accredited by AGID (Digital Italy Agency):

· Spid Aruba ID

· Italian post

· TeamSystem for companies and individuals

· Register

· TI Trust Technologies

· Sielte

· Nice

· InfoCert

· Namirial

For the creation of the Spid the following documents are required:

· identity document

· health card and tax code

· telephone number

· email address.

Registration can also take place autonomously by providing data and documents, but to obtain the code it is necessary for the individual to be identified with facial recognition: this takes place either live (as for the Italian Post Office) or remotely, via webcam, at depending on the availability of providers and operators. Since these are different services, the wide range of choices allows you to choose the one that reflects your needs.

At the end of the recognition, once all the documents have been uploaded, you will receive the credential code. From that moment it will be possible to use the digital identity.

A quick recap before moving on how do you get the Spid:

· be at least 18 years old

· choose an identity provider

· provide documents and tax code

· be identified “physically”

· enter with the code

How much does it cost to get the Spid?

Request the digital identity system and credentials to enter for private use it’s free by almost all providers, for levels 1 and 2. However, it is necessary to make distinctions because, for example, some offer paid options such as Poste, Lepida, Infocert and Aruba for access to services.

Sometimes in-person facial recognition may not be free, but Without costs excessive

12 euros in the Italian Post Office 29.90 with Infocert in the respective CAFs 8 euros always INfocert but in tobacconists

It’s an exception nice which is able to offer a free recognition and activation service. Recently, we are trying to stipulate an agreement with the various municipal offices, to obtain free identity recognition.

Spid: where to get free activation and recognition

Among the various providers there are still some who offer free options for creating orSpid activation.

· Italian Post Office (digital)

· Nice (Caf)

· Municipalities and public bodies

In the last period the Italian Post Office has added a contribution of 12 euro to be delivered at the counter. However, there remains the possibility of activating the Spid for free, choosing the digital formula: facial recognition will then be completed via telephone or computer.

For Postepay or Banco Posta holders: you can register on the poste.it website to receive a text message with a validation code for activation, recognized by Spid.

For those who don’t have an account Postepay o Post Office can do a online bank transfer but it will come returned afterwards. In this case you will need to produce a short video showing your identity document and health card, and then send a bank transfer of 1 euro which will be returned. At the end of the procedure the interested party will have obtained the SPID.

Lepida instead allows the recognition live in presence at some public offices, especially the CAF centers (Authorized Tax Assistance Centres). The option is totally free but requires an appointment to be agreed upon.

Municipalities and public bodies: as we said before, a new option that is becoming increasingly popular thanks to agreements. In this case, registration and recognition (RAO) will both have to be done in the municipal offices. It will be necessary to bring the requested documents (identity, tax code, telephone and email).

To deliver the first part of code of activation will be the counter operator; an email sent will contain the second part of the code, together with the package information, completely free of charge.

Finally, you will need to perform facial recognition (free) at Poste Italiane or Sielte; after which the digital identity will be activated.

