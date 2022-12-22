Home Technology How to play like this?Microsoft wants to push a lower-priced Xbox Game Pass, which may cause “disturbance” during the game | Big community platform | Digital
How to play like this?Microsoft wants to push a lower-priced Xbox Game Pass, which may cause "disturbance" during the game

How to play like this?Microsoft wants to push a lower-priced Xbox Game Pass, which may cause "disturbance" during the game

The Windows Central website reported that Microsoft may plan to launch a lower-pricedXbox Game Pass subscription service, but the condition is expected to be the “interference” of advertisements.

Similar approaches, including the recently launched low-priced subscription plans of Netflix and Disney+, also adopt the same method, allowing users to subscribe to services at a lower price and supporting additional playback costs through advertisements.

However, at present, Microsoft is still only conducting questionnaire surveys to players in specific European markets to confirm whether they can accept advertising content in the subscription service and subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service at a lower price. The price is expected to be lowered from the original monthly price of 9.99 euros At 2.99 euros, it is even cheaper than the current 21.99 euros per month for a shared plan for up to 5 people.

As for the service part, the ad-supported low-cost subscription plan seems to be the same as the standard plan, and the game content is not limited, and even the original Xbox Live Gold membership service is added.

It is not yet possible to confirm when Microsoft expects to launch an ad-supported, low-cost version of the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan to the market, but Microsoft has previously applied for technology that can push personalized ads to players in gamespatentit is expected that advertisements can be pushed during game loading, when the game is paused, and may even appear in the appropriate “section” of the game content.

"The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. "

