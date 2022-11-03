Home Technology How to play the Apple logo?Teach you to use Mac and iPhone to play Apple logo skills – Mr. Crazy
How to play the Apple logo?Teach you to use Mac and iPhone to play Apple logo skills – Mr. Crazy

How to play the Apple logo?Teach you to use Mac and iPhone to play Apple logo skills – Mr. Crazy

Apple Logo The most classic design pattern of the Apple Logo is the apple bite pattern, which is usually quite easy to see on Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac. Then many people are curious about how to type the Apple logo symbol? In this article, I will teach you how to type the Apple Logo symbol through Mac computer and iPhone.

How to type the Apple Logo symbol on a Mac computer?

Tip 1. Input via shortcut keys

Directly on the macOS system, press the shortcut key “Option + Shift + K”, you can quickly type out the Apple Logo pattern ().

How to Type the Apple Logo Symbol on a Mac

Tip 2. Use keyboard alt text to achieve

If you think that the Apple symbol shortcut key is difficult to remember, you can also use the built-in keyboard alternative text function of macOS to achieve it. The operation method is as follows:

Step 1. Open the macOS built-in “System Preferencesclick “keyboard“Function.

How to type the Apple Logo symbol on a Mac computer 1

Step 2. Switch to the “Text” page, click the “+” button in the lower left corner;input code”, enter the desired displayApple Logotext, such as typing “applelogo“, and in “word” directly import “”.

How to type the Apple Logo symbol on a Mac computer 2

Step 3. Finally, directly enter the input code you just customized in any input box or chat room, and the Apple logo icon will automatically appear.

How to type the Apple Logo symbol on a Mac computer 3

How to use the iPhone or iPad to type the Apple Logo symbol?

Since iPhone and iPad devices cannot directly type the Apple Logo symbol to the macOS shortcut keys, it can still be achieved by using the iOS keyboard to replace the text, and it is also easy to type the Apple Logo logo pattern. The following is an example of using the iPhone mobile phone to type the Apple Logo symbol:

Step 1. Open iOS “Settings”, click “General” and then click “Keyboard”.

How to Type the Apple Logo Symbol on Your iPhone or iPad

Step 2. Click the “+” in the upper right corner of the “Keyboard” setting to add alt text.

How to use the iPhone or iPad to type the Apple Logo symbol 1

Step 3. In the “worddirectly enter “” on theinput code”, enter the desired displayApple Logotext, such as typing “applelogoand finally press thestore」。

How to Type the Apple Logo Symbol with iPhone or iPad 3

Step 4. Finally, directly enter the input code you just customized from any input box or chat room, and the Apple logo icon will automatically appear.

How to use the iPhone or iPad to type the Apple Logo symbol 4

More practical tips:

