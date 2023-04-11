Home Technology How to poison an artificial intelligence
Can you poison an artificial intelligence? Technically yes, exactly as it happens with a living being. Just put poison in his food. The food of an artificial intelligencewhat it feeds on to grow and give the formidable answers that leave us speechless, is data.

This explains why ChatGPT sometimes says, with absolute nonchalance and with an assurance that seems authoritative, authentic nonsense. Why does it? Because, the researchers say, there is a problem in the data set on which she trained and therefore, having to guess the exact sequence of words with which to answer our question, she is misled and makes a mistake. Which poses quite a few problems on the security of these systems: when they are connected to the Web in real time, with all the bullshit it contains, Will it be possible to poison the data with false information? Researchers wonder.

Instead, it makes me think about what happens to humans. Just as an artificial intelligence behaves according to the rules it has been given (ChatGPT is not very kind by chance), and the data it has trained on, so we humans act according to the education received and the mix of education education and experiences (the data). This means that it is possible to poison a person, to divert their behavior, either making mistakes on the school and family front either through misleading experiences.

In short, while we rightly care about have infallible and kind artificial intelligences, we should do the same, or even more, with human beings: invest in culture and in virtuous models. Behind the bad behavior of an individual, there is almost always a collective failure.

