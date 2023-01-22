Home Technology How to pronounce this uncommon character? iPhone can “read” to you directly! – Saydigi-Tech
How to pronounce this uncommon word? iPhone directly “read” to you!


What should I do, whether I see translated Chinese names that I don’t know how to pronounce after watching dramas, see uncommon characters when reading articles, or suddenly see characters that I seem to have learned but forgot how to pronounce? It turns out that the iPhone can directly “read” this unknown word to you!

How to know how to pronounce this rare word

step 1. Open “Settings” >>> “Assistive Use” >>> “Voice Content”, and turn on the “Speak Selected Range” function in it.

Step 2. Highlight the text we want to know how to pronounce, or copy and paste it into the search field to highlight it, press and hold it, and then select “Read aloud”, and the word will be read out for you!

At the bottom of the “Voice Content” page in step 1, we can also adjust the reading speed according to our own habits. Usually, if it is for the pronunciation of uncommon characters, it is recommended not to adjust the reading speed too fast, which will also listen It should be clearer!

