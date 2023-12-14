How to protect a Smart TV from cyber attacks

Samsung Knox: Protecting Smart TVs from Cyber Threats

As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow and devices become more interconnected within the home, the need for effective security solutions to protect Smart TVs from cyber threats has become a top priority.

Samsung, a leading technology company, has developed Samsung Knox, a security system designed to safeguard Smart TVs from potential cyber risks such as malware, viruses, and unauthorized access. This system encrypts communications between the Smart TV and other devices, automatically blocks spoofing, and actively monitors connections to the home internet network.

Furthermore, Samsung Knox provides regular security updates to address vulnerabilities and ensure that these fixes are applied in a timely manner to devices that use the system. This constant updating capacity aims to provide an effective barrier and a secure user experience.

The importance of having Samsung Knox on a Smart TV is evident in several key reasons. First, it protects the home network by preventing smart TVs from serving as a gateway to external attacks. It also safeguards personal information that these devices may collect, such as viewing habits or account data.

Additionally, Samsung Knox plays a crucial role in the financial field by ensuring security for online transactions carried out through the television, thus avoiding fraud and the theft of credit card data. Lastly, the system’s ability to detect and block malicious software helps ensure the integrity of the Smart TV and the information stored on it.

With the emergence of the Internet of Things, it is essential for consumers to adopt effective and proactive security solutions, making technology such as Samsung Knox a crucial aspect for modern consumers.

In addition to the development of security technology, Samsung is also committed to democratizing entertainment. For example, the company has developed Relumino Mode, a feature designed to increase the viewing capacity for individuals with visual impairments. This function highlights specific parts of the image, such as contrast, color, and sharpness, with the aim of providing personalized video quality for users with visual disabilities, making it easier for them to observe the content of a Smart TV.

The development of Relumino Mode involved extensive research and testing, including using special glasses that simulated blurred vision as a starting point. The feature has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals with visual impairments experience television.

As technology continues to advance, the integration of security systems and inclusive features like Relumino Mode demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to enhancing the functionality and accessibility of Smart TVs for all users.

