How to protect your smartphone screen from scratches? Some advices

Smartphone protection is multi-layered. On the one hand, you can keep your device safe on the software side, making sure you install the right apps and use them correctly. On the other hand, we have the hardware care and maintenance of the telephone, which also (and above all) passes for that of its display.

In particular, i scratches on the smartphone screen they are a long-standing problem for all those who own a new generation device: they worsen the user experience, making it more difficult to use the device and worsening the screen performance. At the same time, scratches reduce the resale value of the product, without making it completely unusable. So here it is how to avoid scratches on the display of your phone.

The first thing to do, needless to say, is to buy and apply a protective film for the screen of your smartphone. Some devices, especially in the medium and low range, arrive with a film already glued to the display, which can certainly avoid some superficial scratches. If you have a top-of-the-range smartphone, however, the advice is to use one good tempered glass film or similar, perhaps installed by a professional.

Another “collateral” investment in the purchase of a new smartphone is a phone protective case. To avoid scratches, of course, wallet cases are the best choice. If you consider them unsightly, however, you can still buy a silicone or other material protection, which will certainly allow you to avoid some unwanted scratches while keeping the device in your pocket.

As for “practical” advice, one is to watch out for products used to clean the smartphone. No, you won’t need the 25 Euro Apple cloth to avoid scratches while cleaning the device, but at least make sure that the cloth you use doesn’t present risks for the smartphone screen.

In the end, be careful where you put your smartphone! If you keep it in your pocket, remember to keep it away from your house and car keys, but also from coins and any other utensils such as pocket knives and bottle openers. If you want to place the device on a surface, first of all never place it “screen down”, unless you have a cover that “lifts” the display avoiding direct contact with the surface. In general, then, avoid materials such as stones, cement and sandwhich risk causing micro-scratches to the device.

