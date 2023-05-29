Home » How to prove that the AI ​​did not write a text? Chrome takes care of it
Technology

How to prove that the AI ​​did not write a text? Chrome takes care of it

by admin
How to prove that the AI ​​did not write a text? Chrome takes care of it

The debate on chatbots is more heated than ever, between students who copy and teachers who correct with ChatGPT to find out who used it. In short, especially in the education sector, the alert has never been so high; something, however, could change very soon.

Indeed, thanks to an extension for Chrome, it could allow students to “prove” that they have not used chatbots to integrate or copy homework from scratch. As? Through a system capable of recording all the creation dynamics of that particular document on a rather popular text editor: Google Docs.

The Chrome extension is called Draftback and is able to show all the revisions made to a document, resulting largely suggestive of possible copying in the event that… well… the student had pasted entire portions of text.

In this way, even medium-long sentences inserted in an instant in a document could be worthy of suspicion and the teacher would only have to make sure of this by using the same extension too.

Il operation is simple: just install it (here the link to the store page) and new documents in Google Docs will show the message “Draftback” at the top right, near the share button. By pressing it, you will have access to a real time machine that will show us the history of all the changes and any blocks of text glued together.

If, on the other hand, you think that everything goes smoothly in sectors other than teaching, look at the trouble this lawyer for ChatGPT has gotten into.

See also  DeepMind new research: AlphaZero's black box opened | TechNews Technology New Report

You may also like

what changes for customers…

Zscaler Digital Experience Monitoring, AI and Productivity

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

The Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W HyperGaN USB C power...

For whom button cell phones are still worthwhile

power shortage? Federal Network Agency would turn off...

Conference speaker Jabra Speak 2 in the test

COMPUTEX 2023: ASUS RTX 4060 Ti graphics card...

Aid, Crui and Tim are new members of...

Microsoft Win 11 supports RAR! WinRAR sour burst...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy