How to put AI on Home screen? The Bing Widget is coming

Going beyond the possibility of accessing Bing AI without a Microsoft account, we return to refer to the chatbot of the Redmond company due to a recently announced novelty. In fact, it will soon be possible to exploit theartificial intelligence directly from the Home screen of the smartphone.

In this regard, as also reported by The Verge and SlashGear, Microsoft has formalized the next release of a widget for Android and iOS, clearly linked to the specific application. You can see a preview of the latter, which for the moment we have not yet managed to activate, using the image at the bottom of the news.

In other words, when the novelty is released, users will be able to add the appropriate widget to the Home screen of their trusted device, so as to be able to “on the fly” access to artificial intelligence features. The procedure for adding the widget will probably be the classic one (for example, on Android, just press and hold an empty spot on the Home screen to bring up the widget-related option on the screen).

What does the widget designed by Microsoft include? Net of the search bar, there will be a shortcut to start a conversation with Bing and a microphone icon: the latter will allow you to quickly make voice requests. Everything should arrive on both Android and iOS within a few days. In short, the aim is to make artificial intelligence increasingly accessible.