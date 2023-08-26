Home » How to put Notes on Pages? It’s easy on the Apple side
How to put Notes on Pages? It’s easy on the Apple side

Even with the new iOS 17 coming this fall, Apple will further improve the Notes application which will become an even more powerful tool destined to open up to various uses. However, not everyone knows that with the Notes app it also allows you to export notes to edit them inPages.

The procedure is very simple:

Open the Notes app on iPadOS or iOS Open the note you want to transfer to Pages Click the share button Choose “Open in Pages” from the share sheet

The same procedure can also be applied to Mac:

Open the Notes app in macOS Go inside a Note Click the “Share” button and from here choose “Open in Pages”

The device will copy not only the text content, but also the formatting that is kept. Of course, once the Note has been exported to Pages, it can also be edited or saved in other formats such as PDF.

