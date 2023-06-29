Home » How to put time in photos on iPhone? These are some methods
How to put time in photos on iPhone? These are some methods

With iOS 17 the Photos app will be even smarter, but the appeal is missing a feature that is highly requested by the user both for purely aesthetic reasons and for other reasons: the ability to insert the time and date directly into iPhone Photos. There is no shortage of alternatives though.

For example, the Watermark app can be downloaded directly from the App Store allows you to add a watermark on your photos taken containing the date and time. What you have to do is open the application, then a photograph in the gallery and tap on “Full” and then on the check mark at the top right.

At this point, by swiping down it will be possible to select the type of watermark: choose the one with time, month and year and then the style you want. The application will give you the possibility to move the watermark and choose the size according to your needs and tastes.

Of course they remain available too other alternatives such as those of Instagram: You can upload the photo to a story, enter the date and time, and then save it.

