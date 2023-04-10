After seeing how to put the split screen on the new Pixels, let’s go back to talking about Android to discover some possible fixes for a problem that could happen to you accidentally: the keyboard that freezes or does not appear.

Also the screen keyboard, in fact, is software like any other and as such it may encounter some bugs or crashes making it more complex – if not impossible – to interact with our device.

Having made this aspect clear, the most natural thing is to go and look for it in the long list of apps installed on your smartphone: then go to Settings, then Apps and then “Show all Apps“. At this point you should see a list of everything on your smartphone.

The default keyboard on Android should be for most devices Gboard, developed by Google. However, there are some exceptions, including that of Huawei which, for ColorOS, uses the SwiftKey as the default keyboard.

Find it in the list and click “Force stop“. At this point, go to the item “Storage space and cache” per empty the application cache and restart it. If that doesn’t work, you can always try to clean all stored data to restart the keyboard from scratch, deleting everything it had stored during use.

Another approach could be to check for updates. To do this, go to the Play Store and check it by pressing on your profile picture at the top right. When the drop-down menu opens, choose “Manage apps and device” and under “Updates available“, press “Show details“. You can either refresh everything to apply updates to apps that are lagging behind, or you can choose to refresh just the keyboard. The choice is yours, but in general updates are not an aspect to be overlookedespecially on the security side.

In this regard, that’s why it’s important to update your operating system, especially when it’s free.