I am a serial user of online reviews. When I buy something on eBay I check the reliability of the seller, on Amazon I look for the opinions of those who have already bought the same product; before taking a room via AirBnb I inquire about the history of the host, the one who will host me; and when I travel I never do without TripAdvisor to choose a bar or a restaurant. I am a serial user of online reviews even though I know that they are not all authentic, quite the contrary. And the news of the complaints that Amazon and AltroConsumo filed today to defeat a network that was selling fake reviews in exchange for money is only surprising for the level of impudence and even sophistication achieved by the phenomenon. One thing is those who ask friends and relatives to write positive reviews on their business (or negative on that of a competitor): a deplorable practice but which in short, comes from afar by replicating ancient behaviors digitally. Another is to set up a bogus review market populated by lying professionals. I imagine the scene: one asks, what do you do? and the other says, I write fake reviews. Yet despite the polluters, online reviews continue to be indispensable and fake ones are usually easily spotted: it’s the real ones that make them obvious. If a product gets the maximum points from half of the users and the minimum from the other half, someone is lying. Here, writing real reviews when we buy a product or service helps those who come after us and is the best antidote to scammers.