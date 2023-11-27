How to recognize fake news and how to defend yourself in the age of artificial intelligence

This was undoubtedly the year of artificial intelligence, while the previous ones, the years of Covid-19 were those of fake newslies invented to scare people and push them into senseless and dangerous behavior.

Now these two trends are somehow combining, with AI that can be used (and in fact is used) to create fake news even more credible and difficult to distinguish from the truth.

On this page we explain that what is meant by the term fake newswe give some advice to recognize them and above all to defend yourself and not fall into the traps.

Guilt and malice, difference between errors and fake news

First of all, what is fake news? According to definition found on Treccaniis “information that is partially or completely untrue, disclosed intentionally or unintentionally through the Web, media or digital communication technologies, and characterized by apparent plausibility”.

Treccani’s definition is essentially correct, but missing a detail which is not a detail but is indeed fundamental to understand what fake news is: if it is true that it can be “disclosed intentionally or unintentionally” (think of those who share a story on social media without knowing that it is false), the point is which is created intentionally, with the will and awareness of putting a lie into circulation.

This is the main one difference with news that later turns out to be wrong, incorrect or in any case imprecise: those are errors. Borrowing a typical distinction from jurisprudence, it is a bit like the difference between fraud and negligence: fake news is maliciouserrors are culpable.

The use of the expression fake news has become widespread online since 2016 and since Donald Trump’s presidential campaignwho labeled news about him that he didn’t like in this way.

How to recognize fake news

That of being created on purpose, with it purpose of lying and facilitating the spread of a falsehoodis the first of the characteristics of fake news.

There are two others, which can be found more or less always: fake news recurrent e not consistent, that is, they return periodically and repeat themselves over time, and when they return they are not consistent with what they were. There are various versions, in time and content.

Examples of not consistent hoaxes are all those circulated in the coronavirus yearswhich changed to adapt to the times, such as those on the alleged maxi trial Nuremberg 2 against the strong powers or those on the end date of vaccine trials, which first was 2022, then 2023 and now it is 2024.

An excellent and recent one example of recurrent fake news is that of “I do not authorize Facebook”: in 2020 we did not authorize schools to “isolate my child if he suddenly presents a fever”, in 2022 we did not authorize “Meta to use my images, information, messages or posts either in the past or in the future” and in 2023 we decided that “I do not give Facebook permission to charge $4.99 per month to my account.” This is obviously all nonsense, of which among other things traces can be found that go back as far as 2009.

tiktok: one of the incredible videos of the fake Tom Cruise

What do AIs have to do with fake news?

As said at the beginning, artificial intelligences, even those developed with noble intentions, are amplifying and will further amplify all this underworld of liars and serial liarswho find an unexpected and unexpected ally in these technologies.

Almost immediately, ChatGPT has been used by cybercriminals to enhance scam attempts and other plans, but in general all generative AI can be exploited for this, thanks to their ability to program, write credible texts, reproduce voices and faces, even in motion.

In recent years and even very recently, photos taken in Gaza have been put into circulation which in reality they were not taken in Gaza but created by an AIdeepfake videos of Putin, of Zelensky, of Obama, of Renzi, of Salvini, of actresses like Scarlett Johansson, of very famous youtubers like MrBeast (who is?), by a couple of BBC journalists, all used to organize scams or scams. It is not unlikely to imagine that in the future (a very near future) it will be very, very difficult to distinguish the true from the false, the real Giorgia Meloni who talks about the economic maneuver to a false one that says that the State will foreclose on all second homesthe real Xi Jinping from the fake one who says he will bomb Moscow and so on.

Again: on social networks there are entire profiles created with this technology (the most well-known is the fake Tom Cruise who is on TikTok for over two years), there are software like HeyGen that allow you to speak languages ​​you don’t know, there is iPhone that is able to express itself with its owner’s voicereading texts and answering the phone as if it were him.

How to defend yourself from fake news

Given the premises, it is clear that it is increasingly urgent and It is important to learn to distinguish the true from the false. Or at least try to.

Other technology can certainly help us to counteract the malicious use of this technology (there are AIs that are able to recognize the contents created by AIs, for example by analyzing the reflexes in the corneas) but we are the first line of defense against fake news.

To begin with, and now more than ever, it is necessary to apply the right dose of skepticism towards more or less everything that is put before our eyes. You need to use common sense: if something seems too strange to be true, it probably isn’t true.

Then, do online checksdo lots of them, search, check if the story returns, if it returns several times and for years, if there are discrepancies compared to previous episodes: they are all indicators that something is wrong and that it is time to pay attention.

Related to this, and perhaps most important of all: check the sources. Who is telling the story? How credible is it? Can we be trusted? Between newspapers, information sites and individual people, individual communicators, it takes time to learn to distinguish the reliable ones from the unreliable ones, seeing if they make mistakes, how many times they make mistakes, how many times they are forced to correct and rectify. To speed up the process it can be useful get help from NewsGuard (here is an example of their work)which is both an association founded in 2018 by journalists and former editors precisely with the aim of distinguishing reliable newspapers from unreliable ones, and also an extension for more or less all browsers.

It works like this: you download and install it and when you do a search on any current topic, a red, yellow and green dot and a number will appear next to the results which give a quick indication of the credibility of the site reporting that news. NewsGuard uses 9 parameters (not of equal weight) for assign a score from 0 to 100 to the various newspapers: in the world, there are very few 100 sites and almost all in English, but there are some Italian ones well above the 90 mark, which is still an excellent result.

Unfortunately, in Italy there are also newspapers that are below 50 and even sites that have some of the lowest ratings of all the thousands of outlets NewsGuard looked at. As a general rule, it would be advisable not to read anything on sites that have a rating below 60. Unless you knowingly want to be deceived, of course.

