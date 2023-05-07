Home » How to recover a video on TikTok? There is the history
How to recover a video on TikTok? There is the history

After explaining how to change the language on TikTok, we reveal another little secret of the Chinese social network. Did you know that TikTok has a video history from which you can trace each content displayed and share it with friends?

To access the TikTok video history just touch the magnifying glass in the upper right corner of the main screen of the application. Thus you will access the “search” function, which you can use to search for profiles, videos and content of all kinds. However, if you enter a date, the feature will show you the option “view your watch history” for the day you entered.

In short, it is confirmed: TikTok has its own history of all videos viewed by each user. Not only that: the latter is freely accessible by anyone, provided they know how to do it. Using it, you can watch that particularly funny video or dance and repeat it, or share it with your friends or save it for the future. Useful, right?

Plus, you can too clear TikTok history at any time: to do this, you must go to your profile by tapping the “little man” button at the bottom right of the app view. Once this is done, tap the hamburger menu and then tap the “Settings and privacy” option, which should be at the bottom of the drop-down menu.

Here you will find the sub-menu “Comments and watch history”, where you can review your history and the list of all the comments you have left on the platform, obviously sorted from most to least recent. To delete the history, simply tap on “select” at the top right, then on “select all history” at the bottom left, and finally on “delete” at the bottom right.

It is not possible to delete comments “en masse”, at least for now, but you can still delete them one by one manually. Finally, we remind you that the TikTok avatars made by AI have also recently become available.

