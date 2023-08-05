How to recover deleted emails from Gmail? It’s not that complicated

After seeing how to manage online status in Gmail, let’s go back to digging through the various options of Google’s useful email platform to answer another question: is it possible recover a deleted email in gmail?

Well, the answer is generally yes, provided you act quickly. The basic rule is that once you delete an email from Gmail, it will be moved to the trash bin of your mailbox and will remain there for a maximum period of 30 days; after that, she will be permanently deleted.

To recover a particularly recent email, therefore, all you have to do is move to the box called “Trash” within the Gmail app or webapp and sharpen your eyes. Here you will find all emails deleted in the last 30 days arranged in chronological order.

If the message you are looking for is old or you have several items in the trash, just use the search tool, always after having positioned yourself in the trash, using known elements such as the sender or the subject of the email.

As you will be able to experience in total autonomy, therefore, recovering an email from Gmail is an extremely simple operation and can be completed directly from your main browser or, if you prefer, from the official app that you have installed on your smartphone.

Here, however, how to transfer mail from Libero to Gmail, an operation increasingly requested by users in the last period.

