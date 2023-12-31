How to recover the Spid quickly and easily

Now all public companies are equipped with Spidor the Public Digital Identity System. This identification system is also used by some private operators and has become a more secure method to simplify and guarantee the identification of Italian citizens and residents in Italy in a reliable way. With SPID it is possible, in fact, access various online services avoiding having to use different credentials for each service.

At one time they used the PINa combination of digits based on a tax code and a password. From 1 October 2021, pursuant to art. 24, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 76/2020, access to Public Administration services is permitted only through SPID, CIE or CNS credentials. Consequently, today sites can only be accessed through these systems and it is a good idea to equip yourself with these methods of identity.

How to do Spid

To make the SPID you need to follow several steps. First of all, it must be had a valid identity document: ID card, passport or driving license and an active mobile number.

Then you need to choose a SPID provider among the various authentication providers authorized in Italy. One of them is Italian post, but you can also use Aruba and many others. To search for them you can visit the website ofAgency for Digital Italy (AdID)which offers a list of providers and allows you to compare services.

Once you have found the service you need to access the provider’s website and create an account. During registration you must provide your personal data and upload a copy of the document. Each provider has its own identity verification process which may require you to send a copy of your documents or make a verification video call.

Once the identity verification is completed, it will arrive a SPID activation code. This is to activate the account on the provider’s website. Then you can use the SPID to access online public administration services, such as INPS or the Revenue Agency.

How to recover the Spid

When you lose access to the SPID, you can recover it and you need to access the website of the identification body chosen to request the SPID (for example Poste Italiane). Contact the SPID manager it’s the quick solution to regain access. Each of these has a different method for recovering your credentials, but they all have customer service.

You can also retrieve the SPID via the managers’ official website, providing personal information to confirm your identity. Another solution is to contact a help deskif you have registered to obtain a SPID through a specific organization or company, you can contact them for support.

I know if there is one SPID provided by the employer or a university, you can ask for support from the IT service or the human resources office. To recover it, you can also contact customer support, especially if you are unable to recover the SPID through any of the methods indicated above. Each manager has a telephone number, email addresses or contact form. Please note: each manager has a different way to recover the SPID and the method for recovering credentials is shown on their sites.

Alternative systems to Spid

In addition to the SPID, there are various digital identities to access PAs and other private companies that have this access method. One of these is the Electronic Identity Card (CIE), i.e. an identity document issued in Italy and which can be used to authenticate online. Each digital card contains personal information and can be used in conjunction with a smart card reader.

The Company digital it is another system that allows you to authenticate online using a private key that is associated with a public one. This is personal and is used to securely verify a person’s identity, ensuring the integrity of the data transmitted. OTP (One-Time Password) is another authentication system that generates a one-time password that can be used to access an online service. This can be generated through an app on your phone or a physical device such as a token.

Many public administrations allow access with the CIE electronic identity card, which represents a much simpler tool for user access to websites than the SPID. This is based on reading the document only. These sites also have another mode like CNS i.e the National Service Charter. It is based on an electronic identity card that is issued in Italy. This is equipped with a chip that allows access to secure online services and a digital signature to sign documents and electronic transactions. The CNS is issued to guarantee the digital identity of users in a secure way.

