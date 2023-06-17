Home » How to remove CAPTCHAs on iPhone? The option you may not have seen
How to remove CAPTCHAs on iPhone? The option you may not have seen

by admin
CAPTCHAs can be a source of headaches, requiring valuable time (and perhaps several attempts) to complete correctly. Our journey into the security of Apple smartphones, after showing you how to see the passwords saved on the iPhone, continues by focusing precisely on the CAPTCHAs: here how to disable them on every iPhone.

Before continuing, it is necessary remember what a CAPTCHA is: the acronym stands for “Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart“, and is a tool systematically used by many websites, web apps and iPhone software to verify that the users who use them are human and not bot. There are different types of CAPTCHAsfrom the best-known ones, which ask you to identify a precise object (a fire hydrant, a bicycle, a road sign), to those which instead propose to rearrange letters, reconstruct words and perform simple mathematical operations.

As Apple’s guidelines explain to us, it’s possible on the iPhone avoid verifications via CAPTCHA on many websites. These can be bypassed with automatic smartphone verification and an iCloud subscription: of course, this feature also maintains your online security and your privacy.

To activate the automatic bypass of online CAPTCHAs, just go to the Settings, then click on your name (it should be the first tab at the top), and then on Password and Security. Scroll to the bottom of this last tab, where you will find the “Automatic Verification” option. Activate the toggle of the latter for ignore CAPTCHAs in apps and on the web. On the contrary, if you want to keep them active (perhaps for privacy or security reasons), deactivate them toggle.

Obviously, Apple insists that the system you do not hand over additional data to the company itself: in other words, the Cupertino giant does not learn which websites and apps you are accessing through the CAPTCHA bypass function, which does not collect additional user data.

