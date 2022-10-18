How to remove extra text from iPhone pictures?

The photo editing function in the iPhone can help to adjust the filter, brightness, and even zoom in on the place you want to emphasize or put your own signature, even if we have some stains on the picture that we want to remove from the background, or not. The necessary text can also be eliminated directly in the editing process!

1. Open the photo you want to scribble (it is recommended that the background be as simple as possible), select Edit at the top right, and then select the “Pen” icon.

2. Select the “+” on the right >>> “Square” below the stack of pens in the lower row.

3. Click the shape on the left in the color circle next to the “+” below, and select the solid square.

4. Click the color circle again, if there is a background color in it, you can directly select it; if not, you can click the “eyedropper” and click the background color to fill the square with the same color as the background. s color.

So on the whole, if you come across a picture you like in the future but the words or some patterns on the background don’t feel right, you can simply use editing to clear it!