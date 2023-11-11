How to Remove WhatsApp Channels and Return to Traditional Status View

Want to go back to the traditional way of viewing WhatsApp statuses? Here’s how.

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called channels, which allows users to follow the publications of their favorite contacts or media outlets. However, many users find that channels take up a lot of space on the main screen and want to return to the usual view of statuses.

To deactivate channels and view statuses vertically again, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the News tab, where you will see the channels you follow and the statuses of your contacts.

2. To stop following a channel, enter the channel and press the three-dot button in the upper right corner. Then, choose the Unfollow option.

3. Repeat this process for all the channels you follow, and then switch to another WhatsApp tab and return to the News tab. You should see the statuses in the vertical view.

Keep in mind that channel suggestions will still appear below the statuses, and if you follow a new channel or create your own, you will return to the horizontal view of channels and statuses.

In addition, it’s worth noting that WhatsApp is now only compatible with devices that have Android 5.0 or iOS 12 or newer. If your mobile has an older version of these operating systems, you will not be able to access or use the application as before.

