Sooner or later everyone will have run into something problem with connections, and not even Macs are immune to these disruptions. So how do you fix and restore network connections?

If you have difficulty pairing with devices or connections unstable it could be useful to reset the Bluetooth settings of the Mac directly from the dedicated panel present under the Settings application. Here you can activate and deactivate the activation switch: if the device to be paired is already present under “My devices”, you can click on the button with the “i” on the right and then from the menu on “Forget this device”.

Alternatively, you can activate or deactivate the WiFi connection directly under the “Wi-Fi” tab. Here, under “Known Networks”, you can dissociate the networks in question in case of problems.

A few days ago, on these pages we explained how to disable automatic WiFi on the iPhone, to prevent the smartphone from automatically connecting to known networks. A similar procedure can also be implemented on Mac, since the functions and menus are similar as are the functions. Also from the iOS front, we have also reported how to see the WiFi password on the iPhone among those stored: the function was introduced with iOS 16.