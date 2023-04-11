Home Technology How to reset network connections on Mac? It is not difficult
Technology

How to reset network connections on Mac? It is not difficult

by admin
How to reset network connections on Mac? It is not difficult

Sooner or later everyone will have run into something problem with connections, and not even Macs are immune to these disruptions. So how do you fix and restore network connections?

If you have difficulty pairing with devices or connections unstable it could be useful to reset the Bluetooth settings of the Mac directly from the dedicated panel present under the Settings application. Here you can activate and deactivate the activation switch: if the device to be paired is already present under “My devices”, you can click on the button with the “i” on the right and then from the menu on “Forget this device”.

Alternatively, you can activate or deactivate the WiFi connection directly under the “Wi-Fi” tab. Here, under “Known Networks”, you can dissociate the networks in question in case of problems.

A few days ago, on these pages we explained how to disable automatic WiFi on the iPhone, to prevent the smartphone from automatically connecting to known networks. A similar procedure can also be implemented on Mac, since the functions and menus are similar as are the functions. Also from the iOS front, we have also reported how to see the WiFi password on the iPhone among those stored: the function was introduced with iOS 16.

See also  It's on fire!! The GIGABYTE RTX 4090 video card of foreign netizens burst into flames when playing games, and the power supply interface burned out

You may also like

Street Fighter 6 is already the biggest game...

In the secret laboratory where Apple’s chips are...

Bungie on Destiny 2: Lightfall: “Obviously some of...

A blonde AI as the news anchor for...

In the secret laboratory where Apple’s chips are...

ChatGPT generates Web App more conveniently GPTApp automatically...

The Media Molecule Ends Live Support For Dreams...

Intel Ethernet Controller: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of...

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” update version 1.62[ray...

The nominated startups from culture, media & entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy