How to reset the iPhone – la Repubblica

There are many reasons that lead to the need to have to reset the iPhone, despite its excellent performance. It often happens that even the Apple smartphone continuously freezes, slows down or presents others performance problems. It may happen that you need to fix software problems and continuous bugs or simply remove your personal data to give away or sell your iPhone. Even updating the operating system may require you to perform a reset when you have installation problems. In these cases the choice to return the phone to yours Factory Default Settings it can be an important solution, but it is good to know some things before carrying out a similar operation.

What to do before resetting your iPhone

Before resetting the iPhone it is good to know that this procedure will involve the permanent cancellation of all the data on your phone. Photos, contacts, videos, messages and many other documents saved on your smartphone will disappear. For this reason it is important to perform a backup first and ensure that all data has been copied correctly to the cloud.

But what is a backup? This operation, which is carried out before the reset, consists of copying all the information, data and settings on the mobile device. The backup is created for ensure data security in case of loss, theft, damage or other problems that cause the loss of information on your phone. One of these is the desire to want to restore the phone to sell it or to make it “new” again for the purpose of eliminating bugs and problems. In fact, if necessary, the backup can be restored on the same device or on another.

To perform a complete backup of your data you can use iCloud, where all the information on your phone will be saved. For this procedure on iPhone there are two options: you can use iCloud o iTunes. On the first you need to make sure you have an account and log in. The phone must be connected to a Wi-Fi network and you must go to “Settings” by tapping your name at the top. Then select iCloud and then “iCloud Backup”. Then click “Back up now” and waits for the process to finish correctly.

As for iTunes, you need to have the updated version and connect the iPhone to the USB. Open the app on your phone in the top left corner and find the “backup” under “Summary” on the left.

Then you need to select “This computer” to back up to your PC. You can choose to encrypt the backup by selecting the “Encrypt iPhone backup” e by setting a password. Then click on “Back up now” and wait for the operation to finish.

To perform the reset you need to deactivate the “Find my iPhone” function by going to Settings > Your name > Find > Find my iPhone. The phone must therefore be disconnected from all accounts such as iCloud, iTunes, Store, App Store and apps to avoid access problems.

Check how many apps there are on the phone and especially the most used ones as well as the personalized settings, because these settings will also be lost along with the other information. Then remove the Sim card.

How to reset your iPhone

Once the backup has been successfully performed, you can proceed with the reset dell’iPhone by opening “Settings” and tapping on “General”. Scroll down and click on “Restore” and then “Erase contents and settings”. After that you will be asked to enter your passcode to confirm the action and a warning window will appear informing you what will happen after the reset.

Click “Restore iPhone” e begin the reset process. Before starting the procedure, you are asked for your Apple ID password. Please note: The reset will erase all personal data and without making a backup this process is unfortunately permanent. In fact, it is important to underline that the reset operation will delete all data on the iPhone and it will no longer be possible to recover them without a backup.

How to reset iPhone from computer

It is also possible to reset the iPhone from a PC. To do this you can use the iTunes app and have theultima versione installedto. Otherwise you have to go to the official Apple website and download it.

To proceed, you need to connect the iPhone to the PC with the cable and open the app on the PC. If requested, you must enter your iPhone password and authorize the PC. On the main iTunes screen you need to select the iPhone icon that appears in the top of the window. Then you need to click on the “Summary” tab and “Restore iPhone”.

Once you find the confirmation window that will ask if you want to restore, you need to click on “Restore”. The iTunes app will begin downloading the latest version of the iPhone system software and start the process which will take a few minutes. It is important to never disconnect the iPhone from the PC and let the phone restart automatically when the restore is 100% complete. Once finished you can configure the device as new or restore the backup previously started via iTunes or iCloud.