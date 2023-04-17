How to restore video calls on WhatsApp? Here’s what to do on iPhone

After analyzing the Whatsapp security innovations introduced for account protection, today we reveal some tricks to solve Whatsapp video calling problemswhich may particularly concern the camera, microphone or software of your iPhone.

The very first thing to do if you have problems making video calls on Whatsapp, but also if you are unable to send voice messages or use the camera, is check iOS permissions for Whatsapp and make sure they are turned on. To do this, go to Settings and scroll down to “Whatsapp”. Click on the icon and you will see i toogle “Camera” and “Microphone”, among others. Make sure they are both active!

Before returning to Whatsapp, make sure you force restart the app on iOS, so you can be sure that the changes you just made to the Settings are implemented immediately. To force restart Whatsapp, just go to the phone’s Homepage, scroll up with your finger, touch the tab of Whatsapp and swipe up again until it disappears. Another option, albeit more radical, could be to turn your iPhone off and on again for safety.

If these operations have not solved the problem, you can try to update Whatsapp to the latest version. So look for Whatsapp on the App Store of your iPhone and click on “update”, if the button appears next to the messaging service icon. If instead of “update” you have the word “open”, however, your app is already updated.

At this point, there are only the “strong ways”: uninstall and reinstall Whatsapp. With a “clean” install, any software-side issues should be resolved. Before removing the app from your iPhone, however, make sure you have backed up your chats, messages, contacts and media to iCloud!