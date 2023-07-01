How to Retrieve Your Forgotten Wi-Fi Password on Windows 11

Title: Retrieve Wi-Fi Password on Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

[Date], [City]: Wi-Fi networks have become ubiquitous in our daily lives, offering internet access in various public spaces such as offices, coffee shops, and restaurants. Often, our devices automatically remember the passwords of these networks for convenience. However, there may come a time when we need to access this stored password but cannot recall it. Fret not, as Windows 11 offers a simple method to retrieve the forgotten Wi-Fi password. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Start by typing and searching for “console” in the start menu.

Step 2: From the list of functions that appear, click on the “Network and Internet” item.

Step 3: Select “Network and Share Center” from the options presented.

Step 4: Locate the name of the Wi-Fi network you are connected to and click on it.

Step 5: A connection status window will open, where you need to click on the “Wireless Content” button.

Step 6: On the wireless content page, navigate to the “Security” tab and check the box that says “Show characters” to reveal the Wi-Fi password.

Voila! Following these simple steps, you can effortlessly retrieve your Wi-Fi password saved on your Windows 11 laptop. Once you have the password, you can easily connect your mobile phones, tablets, and other devices to the internet.

Remember, always secure your Wi-Fi network with a strong password to ensure the privacy and safety of your internet connection.

