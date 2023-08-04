How to Save Battery on your Samsung by Deactivating the Always On Display

Title: Save Battery Life on Samsung Mobiles by Deactivating Always On Display Function

Subtitle: Disabling this feature can significantly extend battery autonomy

Date: [Current Date]

A large segment of Samsung mobile phone users may unknowingly experience rapid battery drain due to a relatively unknown function. Although this feature, called Always On Display, can be beneficial for those who utilize it, most users are unaware of the extent to which it consumes battery power on a daily basis. Today, we will explain how deactivating this function can provide significant improvements in battery life for Samsung users.

The Always On Display feature keeps the mobile screen constantly active, displaying important information such as the time and notifications even when the device is locked. By default, Samsung activates this function upon device startup. However, the majority of users are oblivious to the battery drain caused by this feature, resulting in its perpetually active state.

It has been discovered that the Always On Display function consumes approximately 1% of battery life per hour, but only when the device remains idle. Thus, if a user spends an average of 10 hours a day without using their mobile, this feature alone would drain approximately 10% of the battery on a daily basis.

While this may not seem like a significant amount, deactivating the Always On Display function can provide users with the extra battery autonomy they need to make it through the day with sufficient charge. Many users simply neglect to disable this feature, either out of ignorance or sheer laziness.

Fortunately, deactivating the Always On Display function is a simple process:

1. Go to the device settings.

2. Enter the “Screen” section.

3. Look for the “AOD” or “Always On Display” option.

4. Turn it off completely.

By following these steps, the device’s screen will appear completely off when locked, without displaying any additional information. In return, users will experience significantly longer battery life each day, ensuring they have enough power to last until they reach home or a charging point.

In conclusion, Samsung mobile phone users can enhance their battery life by disabling the Always On Display feature. By deactivating this function, users can reclaim valuable battery autonomy, which is often lost due to the feature’s default activation and widespread user ignorance. Disabling Always On Display is a simple yet effective solution to extend battery life and optimize the user experience.

