Technology

How to Save Long Screenshots as Pictures on iPhone

How to Save Long Screenshots as Pictures on iPhone

How to save long screenshots as pictures on iPhone

In the latest iOS17 update, iPhone users can now save long screenshots as pictures in their Photos app. This new feature is especially useful when capturing web pages that extend beyond a single screen. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to take and save long screenshots on your iPhone.

Step 1: Open the webpage you want to screenshot in Safari. To quickly take a screenshot, double-tap the small white dot on the screen. Alternatively, you can press the power button and volume button simultaneously to capture the screenshot.

Step 2: Once you’ve taken the screenshot, a thumbnail of it will appear in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap on the thumbnail to open it.

Step 3: At the top of the screen, you’ll see an option for “Full Page.” Select this option to capture the entire webpage as a long screenshot.

Step 4: After selecting “Full Page,” you’ll have the ability to crop the screenshot to your desired length. Use the cropping tool on the upper left to adjust the page length to your preference. Once you’ve made the necessary adjustments, tap “Finish.”

Step 5: You’ll be taken back to the cropped page. Tap “Finish” once again, and you’ll see the option to “Save to Photos.” Select this option to save the long screenshot in your Photos app.

Once the long screenshot is saved in your Photos, you can access it by going to the “Albums” tab. Look for the album containing the long screenshot, and you’ll find it there.

It’s important to note that long screenshots are only compatible with Safari and cannot be used with other apps such as LINE. However, LINE itself has its own screenshot function, including the ability to take anonymous screenshots.

With the ability to save long screenshots as pictures on iPhone, users can now easily capture and store entire web pages for future reference or sharing. This feature adds convenience and versatility to the iPhone’s screenshot capabilities, making it even more user-friendly.

