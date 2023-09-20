How to scan files with your smartphone

Scan or scan means digitizing paper sheets, so that they can be stored on the computer, sent via email, etc. Simply put, through scanning it is possible to transform sheets of paper, on which letters or images are written, into electronic files.

Nowadays, being able to scan a document without having a physical device available it can be very useful. In fact, you don’t always have a special scanner at home, or you may find yourself in emergency situations. In cases like these it is possible to use a more common object, namely the smartphone.

How to scan with your smartphone?

As mentioned above, it is possible scan documents simply using a smartphone, however the procedure changes slightly depending on the device used (iPhone or Android).

Scan with iPhone

Apple devices are equipped with an app called “notes”, which allows you to scan anything you want, among other functions. In this case, just click on the “+” symbol, located at the bottom of the screen, or open a note already present on the smartphone. Next, you need to click on the camera icon, then “scan documents”.

The application is able to recognize the contours of the sheet and acquire it in digital format. Alternatively, you can adjust the outlines manually by dragging the corners of the box. To add more pages, just click the “+” button again.

Once the scanning process is complete, the app also allows you to edit the image, cropping it or adjusting the color, etc. The scanned filethen, is saved directly in the notes, but can also be shared with contacts or other applications.

Scan with Android devices

The process of Scan documents with Android devices It depends on the smartphone and the operating system version. In fact, in some cases there is a “scan” option directly in the camera. In this case, you need to click on this function and wait for the framed document to be dematerialized, which is saved directly in the gallery.

Alternatively, just download an app capable of scanning from the Play Store. The third possibility is to use Google Drive and an associated account. You need to tap “add” at the bottom right and then “scan”, then take a photo of what you want to scan. You can adjust the scan area by clicking “crop” and add more pages to the document by tapping “add” or the “+” sign. At the end of the operation, you need to give the file a title and confirm with the “save” command.

Some tips for scanning files

Unlike scanning using a traditional scanner, the scanning process using your smartphone it is based on the camera. Therefore, it is essential to treat the scan like a photograph and follow some precautions for an optimal result.

It is therefore necessary to prepare what you want to scan, eliminating creases and removing any residual dust or stains that may compromise image quality. You must then place it on a clean surface, preferably a solid colour, removing other objects from the area. It is also a good idea to pay attention to the lighting, placing the document to be scanned in a well-lit area. It may be useful to use an additional artificial light source to avoid shadows on the image.

When it comes to the actual scanning, the first thing to do is place the device on a stable surface, and it would be even better to use a tripod. If you do not have such a tool, it is important to keep your hand still, to avoid the risk of involuntary vibrations. In both cases, it is advisable to position the smartphone parallel to the sheet to be scanned, to prevent image distortions.

Again, you need to make sure that the edges of the document are well aligned within the scanning area visible on the display, to avoid the scan being incomplete. Finally, another useful tip is to adjust the focus by tapping the display or opting for the autofocus option, if available.

