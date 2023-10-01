How to scan QR Code with iPhone? iOS 17 makes it very simple

The new iOS 17 has been available for a few weeks and we continue to sift through the most interesting new features included in the new release of the operating system. In particular, today we focus on scanning QR Codes.

As we have reported, iOS 17 has resolved a problem with scanning QR Codes that had been reported by users in the past.

Basically, Scanning QR Codes on iOS 17 does not require installing applications third-party: what you need to do is simply open the camera application pre-installed on the iPhone and frame the QR Code. You will see a yellow cloud appear at the bottom of the graphic interface: by tapping on it, you will be redirected to the page to which it is connected.

The what’s new in iOS 17 is represented by the fact that previously the cloud was floating and it could be annoying and inconvenient for many to be able to tap on it.

