How to see IG Stories anonymously

As you know, see Instagram stories anonymouslyit is impossible using the official application, but there are some applications and online services that allow you to circumvent this limit.

Millions are published every day Story IG, the format most used by Instagram users. One of the reasons for their success is certainly due to the fact that i contents remain visible only for 24 hours, and can only be recovered by the creators.

When a user watches an Instagram Stories, the creator can display their name in a list that updates over time, as other people open the content.

Why view Instagram stories anonymously?

The reasons for wanting to be invisible when you are open an IG Storiesthey can be multiple, certainly, it is not correct behavior, which is why Instagram has never included this possibility.

So if you decide to view Instagram stories anonymously, you are aware that you are not doing something right. The people who publish Stories have the right to know who the users are who view their content. Aware of this, you may want more open IG Stories without letting the creator know.

Usually, the push for anonymity is:

The need for privacy and not to let a particular person know that you are following them. The curiosity to discover a person’s contents without being followed and vice versa. Avoid unwanted interactions. Spying on the contents of an ex-friend or ex-partner

IG Stories anonymously: how to do it from Android and iOS

They are smartphone e tablet Android e iOS you can download applications specifically designed to view Stories on Instagram incognito, without appearing in the list of viewers.

Story Saver for Instagram (Android) is an example, it also allows you to save photos and videos from Stories without letting people know. For iOS, you can download Storized per Instagram, which is completely free. In both cases, login is required to use the app and take advantage of the possibility of view Instagram Stories anonymously.

Alternative alle app

In fact, we recommend using dei free online services which allow you to watch, from any device, IG Stories without being discovered and, in some cases, even Stories on Facebook. These sites can also be viewed from mobile devices, just open the browser app you usually use and access the service, exactly as you would from a PC.

Among the most famous ones are:

net

Inflact

Insta-stories

StoriesIG

Anonstories

The advantage is that you don’t need to login to your Instagram account, just enter the homepage, enter the username of the profile you want to spy on and, in a few seconds, you will be able to see their Stories.

As with applications, these online services also offer additional possibilities: with some you can even download photos and videos from Instagram Stories and watch them later directly from your device.

Tricks to watch Instagram Stories anonymously

There are also tricks that can help you in this endeavor that they do not provide the use of third-party apps or sites. However, they are methods to try, which do not always work on all devices, so if you don’t want to run the risk of getting caughtwe also recommend that you use specific apps or online services.

Cheat list:

Viewing content in airplane mode. Viewing Stories from the preview in the IG feed. Creation of a second profile to watch without revealing your true identity. Can’t the content creator really discover me?

Yes, it’s true. The owner of the Instagram profile that publishes content he can’t discover you if you use one of the apps or online services to view IG Stories anonymously. While for some of the tricks, we do not guarantee anything, airplane mode may not work or the user may become suspicious of your fake profile and investigate.

