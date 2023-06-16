How to see shared albums on iCloud? The interesting feature

The “Shared Albums” feature launched by Apple on iCloud several time ago it is very useful as it allows users to share the photos or videos present in the camera roll with family, friends and others in an easy way.

For their part, the latter can edit Shared Albums by adding photos, videos and comments. Interestingly, the feature works both with and without the iCloud Photos and My Photo Stream options turned on through device and profile settings.

To view them is You need to activate the feature through the Settings application. At this point you can move to the personal panel by clicking on your name and then in “iCloud” and “Photos”. Here you need to activate the “Shared Albums” toggle.

Once this is done, to create a new “Shared Album” just open the Photos application, then tap “Album” in the bottom bar and then tap “+” and “New Shared Album”. Just follow the on-screen instructions and you’re done.

Of course, if someone shares a Shared Album with you, still in the Photos application you will see the albums shared with your account.

A few days ago, on these pages we explained how to disable automatic rotation for individual applications on the iPhone, and for all the info, we refer you to the dedicated guide.