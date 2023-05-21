How to send an android application? The Google option for your friends

Whatever your needs, it may happen that you need to share an app with your friends or relatives without an internet connection. Fortunately, if you have Androidit is a simple and fast process.

To share an application and then transfer it to a friend’s smartphone without using a data connection or WiFi, first of all both devices must have Android and be close to each other.

Bluetooth e WiFi must be turned on and the Google Play Store must have location access on both.

At this point, you can easily transfer and update apps offline from a more up-to-date smartphone.

Unlock both devices e open the Play Store. On both, at this point, press on the profile icon at the top right and choose “Manage apps and device“.

If you sharpen your eyes, on the next page you will find the entry “Share apps“, with the commands next to it “Submit” e “to receive“. On the phone that needs to send, choose the first option. On the second, choose “to receive” and accept any requests for permission to connect to nearby devices.

Of course, there will be a number of restrictions on the material you can share. For example, you will not be able to submit paid apps but only free and updates.

At the same time, you will not be able to share multimedia files such as books and other copyrighted content.

Choose the app to share from the list and a confirmation code will appear on both devices. Accept and wait for the transfer. After that, you can close the connection from the smartphone you sent from and that’s it.

