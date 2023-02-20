When using the Mac mail app, the system expects toPlay a sound for incoming mailto remind users to pay attention to new emails, but advertising letters and important letters will be listed as new emails by the system, and their notification sounds are the same. How to set exclusive notification notification sounds for important letters, bosses, and VIPs, It can be used to identify which letters need to be dealt with immediately.

*The version of macOS used in this article is: macOS 13 Ventura

Set exclusive notification sound for VIP in Mac mail app

The Mac mail app will play the sound of new incoming mail when there are new emails by default, if you wantReplace the notification sound for incoming emailsyou can modify it from “Settings”.

How to change the “new mail notification sound”?

Open the “Settings” of the mail app (shortcut key:Command⌘＋,) > select “General”, and change the notification sound in the option of “Notification sound for new mail”.

Next, we hope that incoming email alerts willdifferentTell yourself that you must never ignore, forget, or skip. At this time, you can help them set an exclusive reminder sound.

How to set exclusive notification sound for VIP?

Open the “Settings” of the mail app (shortcut key:Command⌘＋,) > select “Rules”, and then select the “Add Rule” button.

In the new rule, set according to the content of the condition:

describe: Optional, the content is mainly used to remind yourself of the setting content of this rule. Conditional: Required, select “Sender is VIP” Execution content: Required, select “Play notification sound”, and choose a notification sound that you like and is different from ordinary new mail.

See also

After setting, as long as theMailbox set as VIPSend a letter to you, its prompt sound will be different from other mail~

How to set sender as VIP?

So next, remember to put the email addresses of those important people and bossesSet as VIPWhen they come to the letter, you can “hear” different prompts at the first moment, and you can process it quickly at the first moment.

have you made it?

