How to subscribe to Netflix: costs and offers

Netflix it’s a piattaforma streaming which offers entertainment content such as films, TV series, documentaries, paid shows and reality shows, in on-demand mode. This means that the products offered by the platform are available and accessible at any time. The contents are distributed in multiple languages ​​and it is possible to add subtitles.

The service offered by Netflix can be subscribed through monthly subscription, without any constraint: the user can cancel the subscription and redo it at any time. Netflix is ​​accessible via browser and requires an internet connection.

The service is one of the most widespread in Italy and has increased over the years, also due to the increase in quality and the number of original productions.

Netflix offers various subscription plans for its users, all with different features and prices: let’s see what they are and how they work.

Netflix Standard with Ads: has a cost of 5,99€ per month and allows you to watch Netflix at the lowest cost with advertising before and during playback.

Netflix Base: has a cost of 7,99€ and allows you to watch Netflix and download on only one device at a time without ads.

Netflix Standard without ads: has a cost of 12,99€ and allows you to watch Netflix and download on two devices simultaneously, without advertising and in Full HD. This subscription offers the possibility to add other users at the cost of 4,99€ each.

Netflix Premium: it is the most expensive but also the most complete subscription, it costs 17,99€ and allows you to watch Netflix on four devices simultaneously and download on six, all in Ultra HD and ad-free. This subscription offers the possibility to add up to two more users, always at the cost of 4,99€ each.

Currently, Netflix does not offer users an annual plan.

Shared account: what changed in 2023

The practice of password sharing of the Netflix account has created quite a few problems for the platform over the years, which has suffered a significant drop in subscriptions and profits, which have in turn inhibited investment in new films and TV series. For this reason, Netflix has adopted a new policy regarding account sharing: it is no longer possible to share the password with users who are not members of the same domestic family unit, therefore that they do not live in the same house. As written above, the only way to add more users is to pay 4,99€ per month for each additional person who wants to use the service under the same subscription.

How to subscribe to Netflix

Now that you are aware of the various Netflix subscription plans and have decided which of these it is worth subscribing to, all that remains is to subscribe to the streaming service. Doing so is very simple: just connect to the website and create an account entering your credentials (email and password).

Once you have chosen the subscription plan, you will have to enter a payment method. Those accepted by Netflix are the following:

Credit and debit cards (Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Postepay) Virtual cards Prepaid credit cards (Visa, American Express, Mastercard) PayPal gift cards Payments through Partners (in case Netflix is ​​included in other services you already have)

Once you have subscribed to Netflix, the platform will charge the monthly cost directly to your account starting from the day of registration.

In case you want to take advantage of Netflix within other services, here are some of the valid proposals at the moment:

Sky TV + Netflix – Entertainment Plus

At a cost of 19,90€ per month for 18 months, Sky offers the possibility of also using the Netflix platform and receiving a €75 Amazon voucher as a gift. For more information, just visit the Sky.it website.

· TIMVision + Netflix

The plan includes TIMVision (TIM’s streaming service) usable on two devices with the addition of the Netflix Standard plan. The price is 14,99€ per month and is available to all TIM customers. For further information, just consult the Tim.it website.

Family Plan Netflix Edition di Vodafone

The plan has no activation costs and offers internet speeds of up to 2.5 Gbit and comes with the supplied modem. The Netflix plan is the Standard one with two screens of use at the same time and Full HD content. The package offers unlimited Giga and minutes on the 5G SIM, Vodafone TV and the 4K TV Box. The offer has a cost of 44,90€ per month. For further information, visit the Vodafone.it website.

