Have you ever found that taking pictures of the moon with your iPhone always looks like the sun? As a result, a bright white ball is in the center of the screen. In fact, the built-in iPhone camera can take a good picture of the moon. This article will teach you how to use the iPhone to take pictures of the moon. You can also take pictures of the details of the moon’s surface by holding it, whether you use an iPhone Perfect for lunar eclipses, supermoons or total solar eclipses.

How to take pictures of the moon with iPhone?

In fact, it is not difficult to take pictures of the moon with a mobile phone. No matter whether it is a new or old iPhone model, you can easily take a good picture of the moon with the built-in “Camera App”. You only need to use the 4 major shooting skills to take good pictures of the moon.

Step 1. Enable iPhone 4K 60fps video recording mode

First, open the iPhone built-in camera app, and switch to “Video Mode”, click on the upper right corner to change to “4K 60fps” high-quality shooting.

Step 2. Switching the maximum digital zoom ratio

Next, switch the iPhone lens to “3x” to represent a 3x telephoto lens. It doesn’t matter if it is only “2x” for the basic iPhone model.

And press the magnification value, adjust the dial directly to the left, and adjust the iPhone lens magnification to the highest. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro series video mode telephoto lens can reach 8.7 times. If the iPhone 11 can only reach 3 times, no matter which iPhone it is You only need to pull the digital zoom of the lens to the end.

Step 3. Turn down the moon exposure

If you want the iPhone to take pictures of the moon without overexposure, you have to click on the moon on the screen. After the manual focus yellow frame appears, slide your finger down on the right side of the screen to adjust the exposure value to the minimum, and you can see the moon will be becomes super-sharp, and becomes more pronounced along with the crater shadows on the lunar surface.

Step 4. Take photos of the moon with your mobile phone

First tap the central video button to start shooting. If you are handheld, stabilize the screen first, and then tap the “shutter button” in the lower right corner to take a photo. You can take pictures and record them immediately while recording, and you can easily use your iPhone to take pictures of the moon!

Finally, open the built-in album, and you can see the moon photos just taken with the iPhone. You will definitely find that the moon is clearer and clearer than the previous photos that only showed a sun.

Summary of functions of shooting the moon on iPhone

Through this mobile phone photography tutorial, you can easily use iPhone to take pictures of the moon. In fact, it is very simple. Some people may wonder why there is no built-in camera mode? Because the digital zoom will be limited when the light is insufficient at night, instead, the maximum focal length can only be achieved by shooting the moon in the video mode of the iPhone. Next time, if relatives, friends or netizens complain that the iPhone cannot take pictures of the moon, you can share this tutorial on taking pictures of the moon with your mobile phone and tell them that it is very easy to take pictures of the moon with your iPhone.

