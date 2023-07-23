Home » How to test Meta Llama2 AI via chatbot? It can also be done in Italy
How to test Meta Llama2 AI via chatbot? It can also be done in Italy

It hasn’t been long since the release of Meta’s Llama 2 AI, which winks mainly at the commercial world and researchers. However, not everyone might know that it is actually possible converse with a chatbot of this type even from Italythus being able to test the AI ​​model of Zuckerberg and associates in some ways.

The possibility is offered by startup Hugging Facewhich is among the third parties that can offer access to Llama 2. In this context, the model has therefore been implemented in a demo accessible from a web browser. More precisely, everything is linked to a special section of the official Hugging Face portal, which provides access to what is called “Llama2 70B Chatbot”.

Sure, it’s just about a demo version, but you understand that in fact we are referring to a way to make the artificial intelligence model released by Mark Zuckerberg and associates accessible to all. By the way, asking the chatbot “Can you speak in Italian?“, the latter is already able to start conversations in our language, so even a user who doesn’t know English well can proceed in conversations, despite the fact that the model has clearly been “trained” mainly in English.

In any case, Hugging Face explains that “Llama 2 is released under a very lax community license and is available for commercial use“. Furthermore, the startup announces that it has “partnered with Meta to ensure smooth integration nell’ecosistema Hugging Face“. In between is the release of “12 open access templates“. In short, the world of AI is continuing to make significant steps forward.

