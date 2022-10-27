The twenty-first century may be a highly difficult time to be a parent. Our kids use their phones frequently, and it may be frightening not to know what they’re doing and be unable to monitor them. Learn how to track your child’s Android phone free to assuage your concerns!

Reasons to Track Your Child’s Phone

Here are some of the reasons for tracking your child’s phone:

Learning and reporting cyberbullying

An average of the latest studies have shown that 21% of teens have been cyberbullied. Parents who discuss online safety with their kids and monitor their devices for activity can find cyberbullying and report it.

Beware of dishonesty and truancy

You may pinpoint their whereabouts by tracking them. For parents who think their kids are lying to them, this is really advantageous. It allows you to ensure they are in the right place.

Keeping them protected

It is easy to tell what your children are communicating by keeping track of their text messages. A survey established that 35% of teens prefer texting over talking face-to-face. Once you know what your child communicates and with who, you can protect them against any impending danger.

To find the device if lost

If your child loses their device, easily track it.

Best Ways to Track Your Child’s Android Phone

There may be a few ways to monitor your child’s Android phone, but spy applications are likely the most effective approach to discovering where your child is. There are two approaches to this: some spy apps allow your child to be aware of the app, while others allow you to covertly track their whereabouts.

In either case, since these applications are specialized in it, this is the most trustworthy method for tracking an Android phone. Knowing that there are some questionable applications and that you should always conduct some research prior to actually downloading is crucial.

The following are reputable ways to track your child’s Android phone:

uMobix

uMobix is the best GPS tracking app that you can use to track your child’s Android phone. The app’s site promotes the uMobix spy app for parents. The spy app offers real-time cell phone tracking and supports a wide range of instant messaging and social networking apps. uMobix also includes stylish features making it among the best spy apps for smartphones.

The phone spy app is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, so it may be used by a variety of people regardless of the operating system. Primary capabilities include call log display, keylogger tracking, address book monitoring, GPS location tracking, social network monitoring, and monitoring web browser activities.

FamiSafe

FamiSafe is a great software for monitoring as well as deactivating family locator apps, virtual screen time limits, and web content filtering on your child’s phone. The FamiSafe monitoring program allows you to keep track of your family. The app is available for iPad, iPhone, and Android devices.

Features include:

FamiSafe allows you to monitor the target device’s current position as well as its location history

Limit screen time in some settings, such as schools

App blocker and activity tracker

TikTok and YouTube app blocker and history tracker

Identify upsetting YouTube content and suspected pornographic images

Track Your Child’s Android Phone Free with Google Maps

Google Maps allows you to track your child’s Android phone and see its precise position on the map. When connected to a mapping provider, tracing a phone number is simple. You may even track while offline using Google Maps. You may use Google Maps and the Find My Phone app to track down your child’s misplaced Android phone.

Tracking another device via Google Maps requires permission as well as sharing from the other side. In case you want to locate the device via Find My Device, you must also have the app loaded before it is lost. This implies you must have one-time access to it in order to install the software, obtain permissions, and link it to the device you will use to track it.

Verizon Smart Family

For all of your family’s mobile devices, the program offers location services and parental controls. If you have a Smart Family Premium subscription, your kid will get a monthly notification that their geolocation is being shared. Track your child’s Android phone and make use of other features on offer:

Limit users’ access to harmful apps and websites, including those for social networking, gaming, instant messaging, and other activities.

You may also impose time limits on internet use, phone calls, and text and app usage on an iPhone at any time and from any location.

On your child’s smartphone, you may block problematic contacts using the Verizon parental control app.

You may also look into their call log and text messages on their phone.

Samsung Find My Device

You can find, remotely back up, and remotely erase data on a registered Galaxy mobile device with Samsung’s Find My Mobile service, which is accessible through your Samsung account. Visit findmymobile.samsung.com to access it. Even while it’s offline, Find My Mobile allows you to track your child’s Android phone. On the Find My Mobile website, you may also back up its data to Samsung Cloud, restrict access to Samsung Pay, and even remotely manage it.

Your device’s location will be shown on the map after it has been determined. The device’s current condition is also displayed, including battery life and network connectivity.

Conclusion

It’s critical to protect your children both online and offline, especially when they receive their first smartphone. You need to be able to protect kids against online predators, incorrect information, and cyberbullying. The best parental control apps for Android phones might help you with this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

