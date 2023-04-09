If you are among those who do not appreciate the function present in iOS that allows the iPhone to automatically connect to WiFi networksknow that there is a system built into the operating system that allows you to disable this function.

After explaining how to remove the background from subjects on iOS 16, in fact, we continue our journey within the functions of the Apple operating system.

Per Turn off Automatic WiFi on iPhone simply open the Settings app on the iPhone, then tap on WiFi and then on “Edit” in the upper right corner”. At this point you will find yourself in front of the list of networks known to your iPhone, to which you have already connected previously or whose password you know.

How the system works is very simple: all you have to do is tap the button with the “i” to the right of the name of the network for which you want to disable automatic login and then disable the “Automatic login” toggle, which enables it if green and if white disable it.

The option that is also available through the same panel View saved passwords for all WiFi networks: This option is particularly useful if you want to pass the password of a network to a friend who does not have an iPhone, otherwise sharing via AirDrop is available.