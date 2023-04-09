Home Technology How to turn off automatic Wi-Fi on iPhone? Just a few taps
Technology

How to turn off automatic Wi-Fi on iPhone? Just a few taps

by admin
How to turn off automatic Wi-Fi on iPhone? Just a few taps

If you are among those who do not appreciate the function present in iOS that allows the iPhone to automatically connect to WiFi networksknow that there is a system built into the operating system that allows you to disable this function.

After explaining how to remove the background from subjects on iOS 16, in fact, we continue our journey within the functions of the Apple operating system.

Per Turn off Automatic WiFi on iPhone simply open the Settings app on the iPhone, then tap on WiFi and then on “Edit” in the upper right corner”. At this point you will find yourself in front of the list of networks known to your iPhone, to which you have already connected previously or whose password you know.

How the system works is very simple: all you have to do is tap the button with the “i” to the right of the name of the network for which you want to disable automatic login and then disable the “Automatic login” toggle, which enables it if green and if white disable it.

The option that is also available through the same panel View saved passwords for all WiFi networks: This option is particularly useful if you want to pass the password of a network to a friend who does not have an iPhone, otherwise sharing via AirDrop is available.

See also  December additions to the PlayStation Plus catalog announced

You may also like

Only one signature is missing: When will the...

Magenta T Phone Pro, Sonos Era 300 und...

YouTuber measured iOS 16.4 battery life update and...

Easter greetings 2023: For WhatsApp and Co.: The...

Super compact Sony Walkman NW-A306 Digital Walkman out...

Twitter is again displaying pro-government Russian accounts more...

Built on HarmonyOS!Overseas versions of HUAWEI P60 and...

Lunark Review – Gamereactor

Buy cheap Vamvo YG300 Pro from 34€ (04/2023)

How Artificial Intelligence will change life in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy