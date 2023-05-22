Home » How to turn off automatic YouTube downloads? Just a few taps
Technology

How to turn off automatic YouTube downloads? Just a few taps

by admin
How to turn off automatic YouTube downloads? Just a few taps

The first internal tests on YouTube Smart Downloads date back to last year, later becoming one of the most interesting features of the paid subscription plan YouTube Premium: but what is it and, above all, how to disable it?

Present on both iOS and Android, through the Smart Download feature, the YouTube app with Premium subscription active downloads the most recent videos from our subscriptions in total autonomy when we are under WiFi coverage, thus guaranteeing us considerable data savings if we decide to watch them later via cellular network.

However, for the most disparate reasons you may be interested in deactivating it to have full control over the behavior of your device without automatisms of any kind.

To do this, to begin with, grab your smartphone, turn it on and unlock it. At this point, from the menu located at the bottom choose “Collection” and subsequently “Download“. If your device has already received – and it is compatible – with the function of Smart Downloadyou will find the possibility to activate it right under the downloaded videos.

If it has already been activated and you are aware of it, always from the menu “Download” choose i three dots in the upper right column and select “Settings“. At this point, you can choose whether to enable or disable the “Smart Download” by simply interacting with the specific switch.

If you want to know more about the platform subscriptions, here are the differences between YouTube and YouTube Premium.

See also  Household appliances at Media Markt and Saturn: Save up to 64%

You may also like

Nobody expected this cell phone

7 GameBoy lock wallpaper tutorials, turning iPhone into...

SAP Labs France doubles the charging of electric...

Laptop without screen Spacetop AR laptop trial sale...

Strategies and the market, interview with Francesco Zorzi...

Immersive vision and artificial intelligence, this is how...

The most beautiful mac desktop background: macOS Rancho...

Wired Productions celebrates its 15th anniversary with a...

Apple iOS/iPadOS: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple...

Japanese media blasted Sony developing a clamshell folding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy