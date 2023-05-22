How to turn off automatic YouTube downloads? Just a few taps

The first internal tests on YouTube Smart Downloads date back to last year, later becoming one of the most interesting features of the paid subscription plan YouTube Premium: but what is it and, above all, how to disable it?

Present on both iOS and Android, through the Smart Download feature, the YouTube app with Premium subscription active downloads the most recent videos from our subscriptions in total autonomy when we are under WiFi coverage, thus guaranteeing us considerable data savings if we decide to watch them later via cellular network.

However, for the most disparate reasons you may be interested in deactivating it to have full control over the behavior of your device without automatisms of any kind.

To do this, to begin with, grab your smartphone, turn it on and unlock it. At this point, from the menu located at the bottom choose “Collection” and subsequently “Download“. If your device has already received – and it is compatible – with the function of Smart Downloadyou will find the possibility to activate it right under the downloaded videos.

If it has already been activated and you are aware of it, always from the menu “Download” choose i three dots in the upper right column and select “Settings“. At this point, you can choose whether to enable or disable the “Smart Download” by simply interacting with the specific switch.

If you want to know more about the platform subscriptions, here are the differences between YouTube and YouTube Premium.