How to turn off iPhone SOS emergency service?Learn this 1 trick to avoid accidentally calling emergency services

On the iPhone, users can use the “SOS Emergency Service” function to help them quickly and easily complete the call for help, and notify the set emergency contacts. When you make a call with Emergency SOS, your iPhone automatically dials a local emergency number and shares your location with emergency services. In some countries and regions, you may need to select the desired service.

When “SOS” appears on the iPhone status bar, it means that calls to emergency services can be made over the mobile network. You can also add emergency contacts. After an emergency call ends, iPhone will send a message to notify your emergency contacts, unless you choose to opt out of this feature. Your iPhone will transmit your current location, and your emergency contacts will receive updates whenever your location changes while you’re in SOS mode for a period of time.



However, there are many people who cause some embarrassment and inconvenience in their daily life because of this thoughtful function. Because when the SOS emergency service function is activated and the process of making an emergency call, the iPhone will produce a huge sound. If you just put the iPhone in your backpack or pocket and press it, it may cause passers-by to look sideways in public places.

This time, I will share with you how to turn off the SOS emergency service function. But in fact, it is not really to turn off this function completely, but to adjust some settings and turn off the shortcut key to reduce the chance of users accidentally touching it.

How do I turn off Emergency SOS?

First, open the “Settings” app to find the “SOS Emergency Service” function, and then you can see that there are two shortcut functions in the settings, “press and release to call” and “press the button five times to call”. If you want to avoid The above situation causes false touch, it is recommended to close it according to the situation.



When the user turns off the two settings of “press and release to call” and “press five buttons to call”, if the user presses the side button five times in a row to open the shutdown, medical card and SOS emergency service call page , you will not make an emergency call due to a false touch. However, if you want to call the SOS emergency service number, you can still swipe the “SOS emergency service number” on this page to make a call.



What is the difference between the two “SOS Emergency Service” settings?

The previous paragraph mentioned that you can turn off the two settings of “hold and release to dial” and “press the button five times to dial”, but I believe that many people have no chance to actually use this function at ordinary times, right? So many people should have been ignorant of how it worked.

Press five buttons to talk

First of all, if it is “press five buttons to talk”, after quickly pressing the side button five times, it will automatically start counting down and sound a reminder. When the countdown ends, iPhone automatically broadcasts the call to emergency services.

If this function is turned on, it is definitely the most convenient function for emergency help, because in case of emergency, there is no need to swipe the screen, just keep pressing the side button to automatically dial the emergency service call. This feature is quite useful for emergency service needs. But once it is activated by mistake, it will be embarrassing. So you can evaluate your daily usage habits and choose whether to turn it off!



Press and release to dial

“Press and release to dial” This setting sounds a bit complicated. In fact, it means that when the screen is on the emergency service page, press and hold the side button and any volume button, and it will start counting down and beep, counting down iPhone will call emergency services only when the button is released when finished. Compared with the previous one, which automatically dials when the countdown is over, the “press and hold and release to dial” function setting is more suitable for users who are prone to accidental touches, but at the same time have the need to call emergency services. Because as soon as the button is released halfway through the countdown, the system will not call emergency services.



The following is the actual operation process of this function. You can see that you need to wait for the countdown to end and release the button according to the instructions before calling the emergency service.



How to edit iPhone emergency contact settings?

In addition to making emergency service calls, the SOS emergency service actually recommends that everyone must set up a “medical card”. Take control of your health and medical history. The “Medical Card” can be viewed without unlocking the screen, just press and hold the side button and any volume button, and then slide to view the medical card information.

At the bottom of the SOS emergency service setting page, the user can click “Edit emergency contact in health” in the emergency contact field to configure. It is recommended that you at least set the title and phone number of the emergency contact person, and also write the blood type and medical records on the medical card.



