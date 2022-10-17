How to quickly press the power button 3 times to turn iPhone black and white?

We know that on the iPhone, you can dim or brighten the screen as you like, or use Dark Mode, True Tone, and Night Shift to automatically adjust. But it turns out that in addition to these different brightness and vividness, we can turn the screen into black and white by quickly pressing the power button 3 times!

1. Go to “Settings” >>> “Accessibility” >>> “Display & Text Size” >>> “Color Filters” and open it, and select “Grayscale”.

2. Go back to “Accessibility” and pull down to select “Accessibility Quick Key”, which provides the action you want to turn on after pressing the power button 3 times quickly, so here we select the “Color Filter” option.

After these two steps are set, no matter which screen you are in, just press the power button 3 times quickly to turn the screen into black and white. If you want to switch back to color, you can also press the power button 3 times again. However, it should be noted that although it appears to be a black and white screen, if it is a screenshot, it will still be displayed as a color screen!