How to use “AirDrop” on Android to send files to iPhone

Users can easily share content between devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network with Pair Drop.

The transfer of files from one cell phone to another automatically and without the need to use special cables has become a necessity for users.

Despite this, there is a drawback: While cell phone users with the iOS operating system have AirDrop to share data, Android device users have Quick Share. The lack of compatibility between both ecosystems prevents the sending of information from being accessible in all cases.

One of the viable options to carry out these operations with the data that you want to send is called “Pair Drop”, an application that works as a link between the functions of both operating systems and uses the available Wi-Fi network to link both cell phones to share information.

In addition to making cell phones compatible with each other, the platform allows linking with other operating systems such as Windows, MacOS, iPadOS, as well as Linux. This is how an Android cell phone could be linked not only with an iPhone, but it could also do so with any device in the Apple ecosystem.

The application, which is available only for Android users from the Google Play Store, must be downloaded to your cell phone to use the platform and have access to the options it offers. Once you log in, it will not be necessary to enter a username or password, but you can use the system immediately.

To send files by this means, users must follow these steps after ensuring that all devices share the same Wi-Fi network:

– Open the PairDrop application.

– The platform will assign a random name to the user’s device, so you must pay attention to what it is to share it with the contact to be linked. In this way, the cell phone or Android device can be quickly identified.

– All the devices that have the Airdrop (or Pairdrop) function activated and that are linked to the same Wi-Fi network will appear on the cell phone screen as bubbles. To start the data transfer, you just have to touch one of these icons.

– After completing the data transfer, users can choose whether to end the link or send more file

The procedure for linking and sharing files from computers is very similar as users must open the web browser, access “PairDrop.net” and follow the indicated steps to complete the transfer. In addition, the platform allows you to send content to multiple devices simultaneously and create groups in a “Temporary Public Room”, which dissolves after having sent data simultaneously.

Even its website has a similar appearance to the one AirDrop uses in its desktop version for devices like MacBook or Mac, so in addition to linking devices from different operating systems it can serve as a way to familiarize the user for when they switch to an Apple device.

AirDrop allows Mac computer and device users to share photos, videos, websites, and locations wirelessly in physical proximity. This file transfer tool requires an active Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection to work properly, as well as being connected to an Apple ID to start the process.

Additionally, you can use the control center, located at the top right, to turn AirDrop on and off.

In this way, the security of transfers is maintained through encryption, and each operation requires explicit approval from the recipient, who has the ability to accept or reject the files received. This method offers an additional layer of protection for users, ensuring that only the intended data transmission is completed.

In the event that a user moves out of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi range after an AirDrop transfer was initiated, the system is designed to continue the process over the Internet, so that completion of the transfer is guaranteed quickly. time it starts.

Share this: Facebook

X

