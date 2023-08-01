How to use Android Auto and its features

Android Auto is an application developed by Google which allows you to use the main features of your mobile device directly on the display dell’auto, with a minimal interface that allows safe use while driving. Thanks to the controls in the car, in fact, you can send messages, make calls, get directions or play music.

Android Auto is compatible with over 400 car models (Alfa Romeo, Audi, Opel, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Kia…): to view them, simply consult the list (continuously updated) on the Android.com website.

It’s important to keep in mind that Android Auto can come standard or as an option; therefore, it is possible that you own a car compatible with the application but that you cannot use it because the service was not requested when purchasing the car.

How to install Android Auto

To start using Android Auto, you must first have a smartphone with Android operating system. Just download the free application from the Play Store on your mobile device by clicking Install e I accept. The download will start automatically.

If you want to use Android Auto from phone screen you will have to launch the application and accept the usage agreement clicking on Continues. It is possible that the app will require you to update and download some features. At this point, just activate the Bluetooth connection to connect the smartphone to the car. If your car model already has Android Auto installed, you can use the application directly from car display. You will need to connect your smartphone to the press USB of the car via USB cable. When using Android Auto from the display, the smartphone screen will be totally black to avoid any type of driving distraction.

How to use Android Auto

Once the connection between the device and the car has been established, Android Auto will display some of the most important features on the screen, such as contacts, sms, music and some of the compatible apps (for example Google Maps, Spotify, Waze, Weather…) in a simplified menu optimized for driving vision.

To use the app you can:

Issue voice commands via Google Assistant (by saying “Ok Google”) Use Android Auto by touch with the phone screen Use Android Auto by touch with the car display or the buttons on the steering wheel

Using voice assistance is the safest driving practice, unless the vehicle is stationary. To make a call without having to pick up the phone and take your eyes off the road, for example, just say “OK, Google” followed by “Who loves + phone number/contact name” to start the call automatically. The same applies to playing a piece of music, starting the navigator and reaching a destination or writing an SMS.

Manage settings

In the Settings section of the app you can manage other parameters:

Restrict Wi-Fi Auto connected Auto launch Screen On Use Bluetooth

When the car is not moving you will be able to access a menu of Settings more complete: just unlock the phone screen and click on the car display on Other Settings > Sign in on the phone screen. Among the various options, you can also customize the apps that appear in the Home.

How to use Android Auto Wireless

Use Android Auto without using the USB cable may not always be possible: not all cars and smartphones have the wireless mode. In this case, the only thing to do is to make sure that your device is compatible with this feature.

To do this, just install the application on your smartphone as illustrated above, and connect the phone to the vehicle via USB cable. At this point, with the application open, click on menu ? top left and then up Settings.

You will need to scroll through the menu until you see the entry Systemunder which it will be found Wireless mode for Android Auto. By activating the check next to the setting, you can start using Android Auto in wireless mode and it will no longer be necessary to use the USB cable.

