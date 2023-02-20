ChatGpt is a new example artificial intelligencethis ‘generative‘ as it is able to write text – or even produce images – just as a human would.

How does he write like a man?

Through so-called LLMs which in the field of AI research mean large language models, i.e. deep learning algorithms generally trained on millions of texts. In this way the AI ​​is able to predict which word is more likely to follow another, given a given context.

Is it free?

Yes, ChatGpt is open to the public and free to use. There is also a subscription plan, called ChatGpt Plus, priced at $20 a month.

This ‘premium’ version is also available in Italy and guarantees some advantages: greater text generation speed, for example, and guaranteed and unlimited access. Those who use ChatGpt free, in fact, may have difficulty logging in when the servers are particularly under pressure.

And anyway, when you make too many requests in an hour, the free version stops working for some time.

How to log in?

Go to the Open AI website, the San Francisco startup that developed this AI, and click on the word “Try”, i.e. “Try it”.

At this point you need to register. By providing an email or by choosing to continue with a Microsoft or Google account that we already have.

After registering, you land on the dialogue box and you can start talking to the AI: just ask a question or write any kind of thought in the box at the bottom of the page.

In the left column our chats with the AI ​​are archived. If you hover over each of these, you will notice that they can also be renamed or deleted. It is an important area, because if well organized it allows us to access each conversation to retrieve valuable information, or to pick up the dialogue where we left off.

What are the limits of ChatGpt?

The most important concerns data hallucination, i.e. the ability of AI to write texts that are coherent, plausible and yet with totally false information. In short: the first rule of ChatGpt is never to blindly trust ChatGpt.

In particular, this AI seems to have problems with mathematics, but also with the statements of real people, which often ChatGpt reports as true but instead are invented.

Another limit is instead temporal: ChatGpt can express itself on people, facts and events with a knowledge that arrives in December 2021. Everything that happened afterwards, and that still happens, ignores it. If you ask who won the last soccer World Cup, France will answer you in 2018.

Finally, among the numerous limits, there is also that of characters: it does not accept questions longer than 4096 characters. Replies also do not exceed 4096 characters.

What can be done with ChatGpt?

Pretty much everything. Writing essays, stories, poems, unpublished lyrics of a song. Or you can simply talk to the AI ​​looking for a brilliant idea, information on a place to visit, an interesting podcast to listen to (be careful though, sometimes it invents links and you’ll go to a page that doesn’t exist).

But you can also ask the AI ​​to correct a text that we have already written, or to reply to an email that has been sent to us, or again – a valuable function – to check that our writing is in English, or in any language that it is not ours, it has a correct shape.

Another innovative possibility, which some may find useful, is to summarize the content of a YouTube video without having to watch it. Just copy the video transcript (available for almost all YouTube videos), paste it on ChatGpt and ask her to summarize the text.

Come si usa ChatGpt?

Anyone can do it, just type a question or phrase in natural language. The AI ​​will be able to process it, analyze it and craft a tailor-made answer, appropriate – in most cases – to what has been asked of it.

When we receive an answer, we can ask a further question to deepen and understand better. Or you can ask the AI ​​to rewrite that text in a different way, perhaps so that it is understandable even by a 10-year-old child.

Our questions, in jargon, are called ‘prompts’.

What is a Prompt?

It is the set of (text) commands that a user uses to ask an AI to write a text or create an image.

The prompt must include all the characteristics that will guide the AI ​​to produce the content a user wants, just as he imagined it in his head.

Prompts are the new universal codes – beyond ChatGpt – that will drive AI in the future. The beauty is that they do not require particular preparation, or the study of voluminous manuals: all you need is a good dose of imagination.

How is a prompt made?

Writing a prompt usually means asking a question in a conversational way. And therefore, if for example we are interested in technology and the environment, we can ask AI to answer even complex questions such as these:

What are the positive and negative effects of using smartphones on people’s lives?

or

What are the main causes of climate change and what are the possible solutions to fight it?

To each question you can add instructions relating to the tone or style that the AI ​​must use, or relating to the maximum length of text we want.

For example:

What are the best strategies to motivate students to put more effort into school?

Write the answer in an informal tone, as if it were a teacher explaining it, using a maximum of 400 characters.

And here is the answer ChatGpt gave:

“HI! There are many strategies to motivate students to put more effort into school. First and foremost, it’s important to create a welcoming and positive environment in the classroom. Also, try to make lessons interesting and engaging, for example through the use of hands-on activities and innovative teaching materials. Also provide opportunities for students’ active participation, such as discussing and sharing ideas with their classmates. Finally, emphasize the importance of learning and the skills acquired, and how these can impact their future life”

What language can you write in?

Many languages ​​can be used, including Italian. But by ChatGpt’s own admission the best results are obtained by writing in English. Even with Italian, however, surprising answers are obtained.

In case you choose to write in English, you can always ask ChatGpt to translate the last answer he gave us into Italian.

Can you do “copy and paste”?

ChatGpt is not yet able, at the moment, to replace a human being. For the limits we have seen, but also for a creativity that – although surprising – is not equivalent to that of a person in the flesh.

Furthermore, his answers can be trivial and superficial.

To get the best out of ChatGpt, you need to ask targeted questions, full of details, imaginative right from the start.

In general, the texts obtained from ChatGpt must still be processed, reworked, checked, refined.

Those looking for an easy “copy and paste” for school homework, or to solve a problem at work, may be disappointed.

ChatGpt remains, however, an excellent tool that can help and improve our productivity, suggesting ideas and points of view that perhaps we had not taken into consideration.

Is there a way to understand if a text was written by an AI?

Yes there is but at the moment they are not very reliable. A tool, in this sense, was developed by Open AI: it is called Classifier and provides 26% reliable results.

Another GptZero tool, promises to detect texts written by an AI but does not always succeed (according to the tests we have done).