How to use Gemini, Google’s new AI, on your iPhone and without having Chrome installed

Google’s new AI model stands up to ChatGPT and gives browsers a warning to Apple

Google has entered the artificial intelligence race with its new multimodal AI model called Gemini. According to early tests, Gemini has proven to be on par with GPT4, a significant achievement for the company.

One of the most significant benefits of Gemini is that Google is already implementing the new model in Bard, making it accessible on the iPhone for free and without the need to use Chrome. With Gemini, users can utilize this new AI model in any modern browser, including Safari on iPhone and macOS.

The screenshots reveal that Bard is beginning to depend on Gemini to generate responses, and it also provides a history of all requests made to Bard. Users have the option to delete the search history or deactivate the registry from that point on.

Google has announced plans for the future, including the release of Bard Advanced in 2024, a more powerful version of AI powered by ‘Gemini Ultra.’ Additionally, there will be a Gemini Nano, designed to run locally on mobile phones without requiring an internet connection, which will be available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

These new developments may give Google a competitive edge in the AI space, especially when it comes to competing with the evolutions of GPT-4 and Apple’s anticipated AI plans for iOS 18.

Apple’s response to Google’s advancements in AI remains to be seen, particularly after recent comments from the co-founder of Apple questioning the value of AI in the technology sector. Only time will tell how this ongoing battle in AI will play out.