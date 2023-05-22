By default, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 do not support locking specific apps, so whether you are using a new iPhone or iPad, unless the app developer independently implements this feature, you will not be able to use Face ID, Touch ID, etc. ID These biometric authentication to protect the data in the application. Although there is no direct way, we have other ways to work around it.

How to use “Shortcut” to lock specific apps with Face ID / Touch ID on iPhone and iPad?

Although Apple has an API for open apps to use Face ID / Touch ID locks, this feature is basically only available on financial services-related apps. If you have app data on your phone that is important, or you don’t want to be seen (such as diaries), you will definitely want to lock it. There is an app called “Shortcut” in iPhone and iPad, which can be realized by customizing the automatic shortcut script. Please follow the steps below to get started:

Now, your iPhone or iPad’s screen will lock itself every time you launch the app you selected in the automation process. Then, you have to rely on Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to unlock the device. That way, someone trying to snoop on your phone or tablet won’t be able to sneak a peek at any personal data stored in an app.

After you first set it up, the automation will continue to work until you delete it or turn it off. Although it is not as convenient to use as writing functions directly into the application, it is still a very effective alternative for people who care about the data and data of an application without installing other applications.