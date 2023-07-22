How to Use Siri to Read Web Pages on iPhone: iOS 17 Listening to Webpage Skills

Apple’s latest iOS 17 update brings exciting new features to Siri on the iPhone, including the ability to read webpages aloud. Users can now listen to webpage content directly through Siri in the Safari browser, offering a convenient and hands-free way to consume online articles, news, and even novels.

To utilize this feature, users must upgrade their iPhone or iPad to iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 or later and ensure that the webpage they want to read supports the reader function. It’s important to note that Siri’s webpage reading function is exclusive to Safari and does not support third-party browsers.

There are two methods to activate Siri’s webpage reading function. The first method involves using the Safari browser. After opening the Safari app and navigating to the desired webpage, users can tap the “size” button located in the bottom left corner and select “listen to the web.” Siri will then automatically start reading the webpage content in the background.

Even if the iPhone screen is turned off or in standby mode, Siri will continue reading the webpage content. The unlock screen will display a Siri voice controller, allowing users to pause, fast forward, or rewind the playback. Users can also pause or keep listening to the Siri reading function while browsing other web content or using different apps, as long as Safari remains open in the background.

The second method involves hands-free operation using Siri’s voice command. Users can simply press the power button on the side of the iPhone or say “Hey Siri” to wake up the voice assistant. They can then say “read to me” or “Hey Siri, read to me” to activate the webpage reading function without having to click on Siri. This method also works for Safari webpages.

It’s important to note that these features are currently part of the iOS 17 beta testing stage. Users interested in experiencing the new features of iOS 17 can refer to the “Upgrade iOS 17 Beta Tutorial” for more information.

Overall, the addition of Siri’s webpage reading function in iOS 17 provides users with a convenient and accessible way to consume online content. Whether driving, commuting, or simply looking for a hands-free reading experience, Siri’s voice assistant can now serve as a thoughtful reading companion. Users can take advantage of this feature to stay informed and catch up on their favorite articles and news while on the go.

For further information on Siri’s capabilities and reading functions, users can explore additional articles on how to enable iPhone reading functions and screen reading skills. The iOS system, including older versions, offers various ways to utilize Siri’s reading functions, including reading pictures, apps, PDF files, photos, and texts in files.

